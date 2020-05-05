Local Employees Grateful For Dahlmann Properties' Support Amid Property Closures

Family-owned and operated Dahlmann Properties has over 20 assets in the hospitality, retail, residential and commercial property industries. It is their hospitality operation that is particularly affected by the COVID-19 closures. The Bell Tower Hotel in Ann Arbor, Michigan, suspended operations on March 23, 2020; operations at The Inns of Sanibel in Florida were suspended March 30, 2020. Staff at the Ann Arbor Regent Hotel & Suites , as well as The Dunes Golf & Tennis Club in Sanibel continued to work at reduced hours while receiving compensation for full-time work.

Employees at the affected properties received a letter from Andy Dahlmann, President of Dahlmann Hotel and Resort Properties, stating "We have always considered you to be part of the Dahlmann extended family, and in that spirit, we will continue to pay you 100% of your wages and health insurance up to June 1, 2020." The letter went on to tell employees that they "are all extraordinary individuals and we will get through this ordeal together."

The news could not have come at a better time for Jason Trimble, reservations manager for The Inns of Sanibel. After breaking his leg weeks earlier at another location and being unable to work, Trimble had used up his vacation pay and was doing his best to make ends meet. "Hearing the news that the Dahlmann family would pay full wages was incredibly touching and emotional for me as I still have weeks of recovery from surgery to repair my leg," stated Trimble. "Knowing the Dahlmanns have our best interests at heart and realize their business cannot succeed without dedicated employees is so meaningful. It is a blessing to work for this family."

Similarly, Avence Snyder, front office manager for the Bell Tower Hotel, felt as much gratitude and relief for her team as she did for her family. "Before the Bell Tower closed, I hired a gentleman who relocated from Ohio. Thinking of him starting a new life in Ann Arbor and not being able to work caused me sleepless nights. It was a huge comfort knowing the Dahlmann family extended such a generous act of kindness by continuing to pay all staff, and it helped ease my anxiety that he and so many others would not worry about food insecurity or homelessness."

Rosette Gibbs, a housekeeping supervisor at Seaside Inn on Sanibel Island, was overwhelmed by the family's generosity. "My living situation is different from most. I can be without a home at any time. I have been trying to obtain a home loan, but have been unsuccessful because of the loss of jobs. Thanks to the Dahlmanns continuing to pay my regular pay, I was able to get pre-qualified for a $120,000 loan," said Gibbs.

Going above and beyond for guests and employees is not just words for the company. While Dahlmann is confident they will reopen their doors in the coming weeks, he knows that their employee's financial, emotional and physical well-being cannot be put on hold in the intervening time.

"Continuing to pay our employees their full wages during these closures is a significant financial impact on our business but well worth the cost," according to Dahlmann. "We genuinely care about our employees and their well-being. Without these exceptional people, many of whom we consider friends, our hotels could not deliver the memorable experiences our guests have come to cherish and expect from a Dahlmann hotel."

