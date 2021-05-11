Local Energy Management Firm Provides Expert Weather Analysts and Deep Market Knowledge Days Ahead of Winter Storm Uri

HOUSTON, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- There's no question that most Houstonians and Texans alike, were not prepared for the devastating impact of winter storm Uri but one local energy management firm saw the writing on the wall days ahead, and prepared accordingly. When Uri began impacting Texas on February 14th, grid resilience and reliability came into question with thousands of businesses and residences losing power for extended periods, and the aftermath was an outcry regarding high energy bills. Choice! Energy was prepared well in advance for such a unique weather event, and its clients benefited financially from their proactive response to the crisis. "Choice! Energy Management is fully equipped to navigate our clients through weather events such as Uri that affect the market," said CEO Kiki Dikmen. "We provide comprehensive energy management services to our clients, using expertise and technology to find value and assist in achieving their differing goals," continued Dikmen.



Choice! Energy took initiative and informed all managed product customers on Thursday, February 11th, before the storm. Managed product customers were equipped with language in their contracts by the advice of Choice! to allow them to sell back power to the grid in time of need. Choice! offered dollars to buy back some of the power and/or gave the option to sell back at market rates but made sure managed product clients were aware of weather events and shed load in accordance.