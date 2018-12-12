Local Entrepreneur Brings Dickey's to Gallup, NM

GALLUP, N.M., Dec. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Dickey's Barbecue Pit owners Michael and Dawn Carnel plan to open their first Dickey's location in the coming weeks with more stores to develop in the future.

"Since 1941, Dickey's Barbecue Pit has been a family owned business priding ourselves on serving folks across the nation authentic, slow-smoked barbecue," says Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. "We are excited to have Michael and Dawn join our family and look forward to their success in their local community."

Originally from the Gallup area, Michael and Dawn look forward to bringing Dickey's Texas-style barbecue to the folks in their community. Though the Carnels are very experienced business owners, Dickey's will be the their first restaurant venture.

"We have always loved Dickey's slow-smoked barbecue and after looking into their franchising model, we knew it would be a perfect fit for us and for Gallup," says Michael.

