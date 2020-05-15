Local Entrepreneur Elected to the Board of Directors for the Tennessee Coalition to End Domestic and Sexual Violence

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Anna-Vija McClain, local entrepreneur and CEO of Piccolo Marketing, was elected to the board of directors for the Tennessee Coalition to end domestic and sexual violence. A statewide organization, the Coalition serves survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault through "public policy advocacy, education, and activities that increase the capacity of programs and communities to address such violence."

Piccolo Marketing

In addition to representing shareholders seeking to "change societal attitudes and institutions that promote and condone violence," McClain will be chairing the marketing committee for the Coalition's largest annual fundraiser, the Pearls and Pinstripes gala. As the founder and CEO of Piccolo Marketing, a six-year-old digital marketing agency based in Nashville, McClain is more than qualified for the job. The gala includes dinner, drinks, dancing, a wine grab, and live and silent auctions to raise proceeds for rape and abuse survivors in Tennessee, and 2020 will be the gala's eighth consecutive year.

McClain's personal experiences have led to her passion for the work that the Tennessee Coalition does, and she is proud to support the victims of violence who are unable to support themselves. "The Tennessee Coalition does amazing work to help people who don't have their own voices. They stand up to be a voice in rooms and spaces where victims are not able to speak for themselves," stated McClain. "As somebody who has been affected by abuse in my life, I want to stand up for and defend those who can't defend themselves."

When asked why sitting on the Coalition's board of directors is important to her, McClain said, "I want to be able to help in any way that I can. If that means bringing my special skill sets and marketing to the table, offering my advice to the board of directors, and bringing awareness to the cause, that's what I want to do."

