Local Entrepreneur Opens New Dickey's Barbecue Pit in Spring

SPRING, Texas, Dec. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Dickey's Barbecue Pit franchisee, Alex Abdulwahab, plans to open a new Dickey's location in Spring, TX in the coming weeks. This will be Alex's first Dickey's location to open with plans of developing more in the future.

"The Dickey family congratulates Alex on opening his first Dickey's Barbecue Pit location in our home state of Texas," says Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. "We look forward to Alex serving Dickey's slow-smoked barbecue in Spring and to the success he will have in his local community."

New to the restaurant industry, Alex chose the Dickey's Barbecue Pit brand because of the high-quality barbecue, family atmosphere and ease of business model.

"The Dickey's brand has allowed me to break into the restaurant industry with the support of the largest barbecue franchise," says Alex. "I look forward to bringing the residents of the community I grew up in Dickey's Texas-style barbecue."

About Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the nation's largest barbecue chain was founded in 1941 by Travis Dickey. For the past 77 years, Dickey's Barbecue Pit locations across the nation have served guests Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ At Dickey's, all meats are smoked low and slow on-site, every night in every location. The Dallas-based family-run barbecue franchise offers several slow-smoked meats and wholesome sides with 'No B.S. (Bad Stuff)' included. The fast-casual concept has expanded worldwide and includes more than 500 locations in 44 states. In 2016, Dickey's won first place on Fast Casual's "Top 100 Movers and Shakers" list and in 2018 Dickey's Barbecue Pit made the Top 10. Dickey's Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine, Franchise Times and Nation's Restaurant News. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

