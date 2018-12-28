Local Entrepreneur Travis French Named to NSBA Leadership Council

MCALLEN, Texas, Dec. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Travis French, a McAllen, Texas resident, was recently named to the National Small Business Association (NSBA) Leadership Council. NSBA is the nation's oldest small-business advocacy organization, and operates on a staunchly nonpartisan basis. French, a recognized leader in the small-business community, joins the NSBA Leadership Council alongside other small-business advocates from across the country as they work to promote the interests of small business to policymakers in Washington, D.C.

Travis French

"As a small-business owner, I see daily the importance of being involved and active when it comes to laws and regulation," stated French. "Being selected to NSBA's Leadership Council will enable me to take our collective small-business message to the people that need to hear it most: Congress. I'm deeply honored to be one of the select few to represent the 65,000 NSBA members on the Leadership Council."

French, a serial entrepreneur, owns several businesses in healthcare and technology. Over the past decade through these businesses, French has been able to relate to the many trials and tribulations that small business owners encounter on a daily basis. "As small business owners, it is imperative for our voice to be heard at a national level on issues that are directly impacting us at the local level," stated French.

French joined the NSBA Leadership Council as part of his efforts to tackle the many critical issues facing small business, including tax reform, regulatory restraint, health care costs and how the Affordable Care Act will impact small business. The NSBA Leadership Council is focused on providing valuable networking between small-business advocates from across the country while ensuring small business a seat at the table as Congress and regulators take up key small-business proposals.

"I am proud to have Mr. French as part of our Leadership Council," stated NSBA President and CEO Todd McCracken. He came to us highly recommended and I look forward our coordinated efforts for years to come."

