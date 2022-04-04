Local Entrepreneurs Expand Reach, Bring Capriotti's Sandwich Shop to Castle Rock

Upscale, Fast Casual Dining Powerhouse with House-Crafted Menu to Debut in Castle Rock

CASTLE ROCK, Colo., April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Capriotti's Sandwich Shop, known for its award-winning, hand-crafted cheesesteaks, turkey subs and more, opened its newest location in Castle Rock at 5715 Atrium Dr. Unit 110 (Next to Xfinity and near Panda Express). Capriotti's brings the Castle Rock community its 45-year tradition of slow-roasting whole, all-natural turkeys in-house and hand-pulling them every morning along with other favorites like the made-from-scratch meatballs using premium, fresh ingredients.

Capriotti's is known for its wide array of sandwiches including The Bobbie, made with fresh oven-roasted turkey, cranberry sauce, stuffing and mayo, the Capastrami, made with hot pastrami, Swiss cheese, Russian dressing and homemade coleslaw and the cheesesteak, made with premium steak, chicken or Impossible plant-based meat and melted cheese plus hot or sweet peppers. The Castle Rock Capriotti's will offer a convenient order-ahead option, in addition to third-party delivery services. The new shop will bring 20 new jobs to the Castle Rock community.

The new location is owned and operated by local entrepreneur, Jaime Beard. Beard first traveled to Utah in hopes of trying out Capriotti's Sandwich Shop, one visit, and she was instantly sold on the idea of owning a shop of her own. After opening her first location in Highlands Ranch last year, Beard thought it was the perfect time to expand her footprint in the community by opening a location in Castle Rock.

"Capriotti's has a unique menu and high-quality products that are difficult to find in this area, and after seeing a stellar response in Highlands Ranch we felt it was the perfect time to expand our network," said Jaime. "We cannot wait to establish ourselves in Castle Rock the same way we did in Highlands Ranch. We want this Capriotti's location to become a key part of the community."

Castle Rock Capriotti's fans can download the CAPAddicts Rewards app on iOS and Android to earn and redeem rewards and score free food. The restaurant will also feature online ordering. Capriotti's in Castle Rock offers catering for any event from corporate events to birthday parties with items such as party trays with cold subs, box lunches or a hot homemade meatball bar.

Capriotti's is open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. For additional information, visit www.capriottis.com.

About Capriotti's Sandwich Shop

Founded in 1976, Capriotti's Sandwich Shop is an award-winning national franchised restaurant chain that remains true to its 45-year tradition of slow-roasting whole, all-natural turkeys in-house every day. Capriotti's fresh ingredients, homemade subs and unique menu items have won numerous accolades including being named one of the "10 Great Places for a Surprising Sandwich" by USA Today and many "Best of" awards across the country. Capriotti's cold, grilled and vegetarian subs, cheesesteaks and salads are available at more than 100 locations across the U.S. Capriotti's signature sub, The Bobbie®, was voted "The Greatest Sandwich in America" by thousands of readers across the country and reported by AOL.com. Capriotti's fans can also download the CAPAddicts Rewards app for iOS and Android, where they can earn and redeem rewards. For more information, visit capriottis.com. Like Capriotti's on Facebook, follow on Twitter or Instagram.

