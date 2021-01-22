Local Entrepreneurs in Kingwood, Texas Becomes Next Rosati's Pizza Franchisee

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Jan. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rosati's Pizza, ranked among the top 500 franchises in the United States by Entrepreneur Magazine, announced today the addition of their 5th franchisee in the state of Texas. The newest franchisees, Calvin Dodson and his partner Darren Frankenberger, plan to open a Rosati's sports pub in Kingwood, TX the summer of 2021.

Calvin and Darren are excited about the location they picked in Kingwood, TX because the location offers a highly trafficked shopping center with a major grocery store retailer and is right off the interstate, a main gateway to Houston and the IAH airport. Calvin explained "Houston has been expanding into the suburbs and there is significant growth in our geographic area which we plan to capitalize on with Rosati's Pizza."

"Rosati's has over 200 pizza restaurants serving Chicago style and Italian food nationally and we are proud to welcome Calvin and Darren to be part of the franchise family," said Anthony Rosati, President of Rosati's Pizza. "As life-long residents in the community and having a variety of business success in other ventures, our team feels confident Calvin and Darren will be a good fit for the first Rosati's in the Kingwood market. Both partners have been successful in other opportunities they have pursued. From real estate, to construction and other restaurant projects, they have a good mix of knowledge in fields that are important to operating a pub location."

When asked why Rosati's Pizza was a good fit for their next new business venture, Calvin shared that Chicago style pizza isn't currently offered in our geographical area. Rosati's success and family-owned environment peaked our interest but their food sealed the deal. We are very impressed with their corporate environment and look forward to providing authentic Chicago-style pizza in Kingwood, TX.





"With a team like Calvin and Darren, expansion into the Houston market is a milestone moment for the brand. When Rosati's has a passionate and detailed franchisee bring the brand to a new market for the first time, it typically is the start of something special. We have expectations for the Houston area to follow that of Phoenix, where Calvin and Darren are the first of hopefully many stores to come," said Anthony.

