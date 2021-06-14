Local Entrepreneurs Open Always Best Care Of Matthews And Pineville

ROSEVILLE, Calif., June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Always Best Care Senior Services, one of the leading senior care franchise systems in the United States, announced today the launch of its newest territory in the state of North Carolina with the opening of its newest location in Matthews and Pineville. Located at 1811 Sardis Road North Suite 216, Always Best Care of Matthews and Pineville is owned and operated by new franchisees Shayna and Jerrell Tonia, and will provide award-winning senior care services to Matthews and Pineville as well as the surrounding communities of South Charlotte, Mint Hill, Wildwoods, and Allen.

"With Shayna's strong background in business management coupled with Jerrell's leadership expertise, we are certain these driven entrepreneurs will establish strong relationships within their community and provide quality care for the seniors they serve," said Jake Brown, President & CEO of Always Best Care. "The senior population continues to expand in the greater South Charlotte area, and we are thrilled the Tonia's will be spearheading our growth in North Carolina with this opening. We look forward to supporting their business every step of the way."

Born and raised in Orlando, Florida, the Tonia's recently relocated to North Carolina, now calling the Tar Heel State home a little over a year ago. The husband-and-wife team bring more than 12 years of experience in the management and banking industries. The entrepreneurs have also worked within companies like OneMain Financial and PC Godfrey, constantly proving their drive and dedication to success. Throughout her career in the banking industry, Shayna fulfilled personal banker and account specialist roles, while Jerrell worked in management as a warehouse and inventory manager. Today, the duo is pleased to have already employed three nurses and five caregivers as part of their initial launch, as well as Cheryl Green, Shayna's mother, as Operations Manager of the business.

"Always having the dream to become an entrepreneur and work for ourselves, Jerrell and I knew that looking for a proven franchise model would be an ideal option for us as we established ourselves within the Mathews community," said Shayna. "After looking deeper into our diverse skill sets and what is close to our hearts, we knew Always Best Care was the perfect business for us. With the support of the corporate office and the need for senior care in the greater South Charlotte area, I know our family-owned business will continue to make great strides in providing quality care for our community members."

Always Best Care is one of the nation's leading providers of non-medical in-home care and assisted living referral services. The company delivers its services through an international network of more than 200 independently owned and operated franchise territories throughout the United States and Canada.

By working with case managers, social workers, discharge planners, doctors, and families, Always Best Care franchise owners provide affordable, comprehensive solutions that can be specifically matched to meet a client's particular physical or social needs. The hallmark services of Always Best Care include non-medical in-home care and assisted living finder and referral services, with skilled home health care in some limited markets.

For additional information on services available through Always Best Care of Matthews and Pineville, or for a free evaluation, please call (704) 981-0505, email [email protected] or visit https://www.alwaysbestcare.com/nc/matthews/ .

About Always Best Care

Founded in 1996, Always Best Care Senior Services is based on the belief that having the right people for the right level of care means peace of mind for the client and family. Always Best Care assists seniors with a wide range of conditions and personal needs, and currently provides millions of hours of care every year. Franchise opportunities are available to individuals interested in leveraging the company's clear strategy and proven track record for delivering affordable, dependable service to seniors in their local areas.

Always Best Care also offers an exclusive program called Always in Touch, a telephone reassurance program that provides a daily phone call to seniors and disabled adults who are living alone and have limited contact with the outside world. Always in Touch is a national telephone reassurance program offered in the USA and Canada. For more information on Always in Touch, or to request an application, visit www.Always-In-Touch.com .

