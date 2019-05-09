Local Entrepreneurs Open Always Best Care Of Pasadena

ROSEVILLE, Calif., May 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Always Best Care Senior Services, one of the leading senior care franchise systems in the United States, announced today that it has opened its newest franchise in Los Angeles County. The new agency is owned by first-time franchisees Na Li and Jingye Zhao and run by their business partner Kevin Jin. Located at 2555 E Colorado Blvd, Always Best Care of Pasadena will provide senior care services to several communities including South Pasadena, Altadena, San Marino and surrounding areas.

"We are excited that Na and Jingye have joined the Always Best Care team. Both are passionate and dedicated to their community, and with Kevin leading the operations, we look forward to excellent customer service for their clients," said Jake Brown, President and CEO of Always Best Care. "This franchise opening marks our 15th operating franchise in the state of California – making this a major milestone for our company. We are confident Kevin will develop strong community ties which will lead to a thriving location in Pasadena."

Originally from China, Jin moved to the United States in 2007. Prior to joining Always Best Care, he led a career as a real estate agent and also held various management positions for companies including Golf Navigation and LG Electronics. Na Li is the owner of a lucrative company in China, where Jingye Zhao serves as the CEO. The husband and wife team have been in business for more 15 years. Together, the Always Best Care of Pasadena team has embarked on this new business endeavor to give back to their community through providing senior care services.

"As Pasadena residents, we noticed a growing demand for senior services given the aging general population, so we wanted to provide a solution to those families in need of senior care," said Jin. "As we researched potential senior care providers, our team was drawn to Always Best Care's exceptional business model which gives us with the tools and resources needed to help clients searching for quality care."

Always Best Care is one of the nation's leading providers of non-medical in-home care, assisted living placement services and skilled home health care, and is the only senior services franchise system that combines the three to create three separate revenue streams for its franchisees. The company delivers its services through an international network of more than 200 independently owned and operated franchise territories throughout the United States and Canada.

By working with case managers, social workers, discharge planners, doctors, and families, Always Best Care franchise owners provide affordable, comprehensive solutions that can be specifically matched to meet a client's particular physical or social needs. The hallmark services of Always Best Care include non-medical in-home care and assisted living finder and referral services, with skilled home health care now being phased in throughout the country.

For additional information on services available through Always Best Care of Pasadena, or for a free evaluation, please call 626-765-6595, email infopasadena@abc-seniors.com and visit AlwaysBestCare.com/CA/Pasadena/

About Always Best Care

Founded in 1996, Always Best Care Senior Services is based on the belief that having the right people for the right level of care means peace of mind for the client and family. Always Best Care assists seniors with a wide range of illnesses and personal needs, and currently provides more than 4 million hours of care every year. Franchise opportunities are available to individuals interested in leveraging the company's clear strategy and proven track record for delivering affordable, dependable service to seniors in their local areas.

Always Best Care also offers an exclusive program called Always in Touch, a telephone reassurance program that provides a daily phone call to seniors and disabled adults who are living alone and have limited contact with the outside world. Always in Touch is the only absolutely free national telephone reassurance program of its kind anywhere in the USA and Canada. For more information on Always in Touch, or to request an application, visit www.Always-In-Touch.com.

