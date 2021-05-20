Local Express Launches 'LE Shipping Module' to Facilitate Convenient Nationwide Delivery of Food and Grocery Products

GLENDALE, Calif., May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Local Express (LE) announces today the launch of its "LE Shipping Module" with the purpose of allowing their clients to ship products to customers located anywhere in the world using the Local Express eCommerce platform.

Independent grocery stores and food and beverage stores on the Local Express platform can now integrate LE Shipping into their online stores so customers can buy goods and have them shipped anywhere, utilizing services like UPS, FedEx, and the U.S. Postal Service. Existing Local Express eCommerce clients can access the new service by simply inputting their account number into a required form, and the LE system will automatically calculate shipping charges based on the dimensional weight of the item and destination. The new module also features an algorithm that recommends box size to minimize shipping costs for shoppers.

For businesses signed up through Local Express who want more information on how to set up shipping for their e-commerce store, Local Express has created a useful guide explaining how to implement shipping, an in-depth training guide, and user tips for properly packaging various food and perishable items.

This new feature will allow small grocery and food business owners to expand their local footprint to encompass the global network of any partnering distribution service with the capacity to ship perishable and specialty goods. Local Express' LE Shipping Module was designed in response to multiple clients' requests for a feature that would allow their customers to purchase cherished food items from anywhere in the world. The aim is to allow small businesses no geographic limit to their entrepreneurial ambitions and to serve their customers wherever they may be.

"The new shipping module is a free feature for our customers that have been asking for the capability to ship their specialty food to anywhere in the U.S. because their own customers are asking for it. Local Express is the first company providing branded delivery, pick up, curbside pickup, and now nationwide shipping. This provides a whole new dimension to local and specialty food stores that are now able to share their unique flavors and tastes anywhere and increase their outreach," said Bagrat Safaryan, CEO and Co-Founder of Local Express.

About Local Express:

Local Express is a SaaS vertical for the Food and Beverage (F&B) industry, who specializes in providing e-commerce solutions to independent retailers and enterprises seeking digital transformation. The branded service allows brick-and-mortar companies to own their entire e-commerce offering end to end, from purchase to delivery. This includes full POS integration, inventory category management, real-time data analytics reporting tools, and total customization of the look and feel of their own branded online storefront.

CONTACT

Name: Jacob Crompton

Phone: 1-646-480-0356

Email: [email protected]

Related Images

local-express-logo.png

Local Express logo

Local Express logo

SOURCE Local Express