Local Filmmaker Switches Focus From Tech For Entertainment To Tech For Good With Antesocial

PHILADELPHIA, May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tom Ashley, a two-time cancer survivor, spent many hours during his treatment utilizing social media as a pastime. Through constant consumption and an influx of unreliable information sources, he realized that privacy breaches and leaks were just part of the problem in an industry designed to take and give litter in return - an epiphany that encouraged him to act.

AnteSocial is a social media platform that is for the people. Its unique model started with the conception of two main philosophies; creating advanced privacy protection and monetarily compensating user contributions through direct participation. AnteSocial is committed to sharing 70% of all revenue with users, allowing them to opt into watching ads for direct pay through the cryptocurrency, AnteCoin. On the same token, advertisers can directly place ads and determine the level of payment per view, giving immediate funds back to those who watch and engage. This level of transparency allows everyone interacting on the platform to be clear on where the money is being made and by who. It is the first time that users can see the fruits of their efforts via a social media stock market, a patented and proprietary system utilizing an algorithm that calculates user activity and earnings based on how they interact with the system. The concept allows users with non-influencer status to also have opportunities to generate income and the ability to invest in the success of others.

"As an entertainment industry professional, I wouldn't give one of my shows to a major television network for free, yet we hand our content and data over to social networks everyday solely to their benefit," says Ashley. "Currently the majority of platforms where people engage are owned by just three companies, instead of treating their users as partners, are exploiting them by harvesting their content for profit while also violating their privacy." Ashley adds, "Billions of dollars are being earned on your story, I do not believe that simple access to the platform is fair compensation for that privilege."

AnteSocial is built on a revolutionary way of thinking about how social media used. It is built on a democratic platform which will give users the ability to vote on changes proposed by developers, as well as an 'up-vote system' proposed by the community. The platform is in its beta testing phase, encouraging early adopters to interact and participate in the evolution of its usability while it gets mass market ready.

