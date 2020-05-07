Local Health Plan Donates 221,000 PPE Units and Supplies

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) has sourced and donated more than 221,000 units of personal protective equipment (PPE) supplies to local government agencies, medical societies, associations and hospitals in Riverside and San Bernardino counties during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Receiving organizations include:

IEHP's Leadership team stands proudly before the health plan's first large shipment of PPE to be distributed to front-line providers in the Inland Empire.

Allstar Health Providers

Arrowhead Regional Medical Center

Community Health Association of Inland Southern Region

Dignity Health

Hemet Global Medical Center

Illumination Foundation

Inland Empire Autism Center

Loma Linda University Health

Health Martha's Village and Kitchen

Riverside County Medical Association

Riverside Department of Public Health and Emergency Operation Center

Riverside University Health System

SAC Health System

San Bernardino County Department of Public Health and Emergency Operation Center

San Bernardino County Medical Society

To date, the plan has provided 53,000 disposable masks, 13,000 N95 masks, 50,000 surgical gowns, 70,000 isolation gowns, 80,000 boxes of gloves and 3,000 containers of sanitizing wipes.

Recipients have been very thankful for the supplies. "Thank you, IEHP, for providing safety and protection," said Loma Linda University President Richard Hart. "IEHP's gift for COVID-19 Clinical Care means critical medical supplies are present. Every time our healthcare providers don personal protective equipment—IEHP's compassion becomes a reality. When a caregiver reaches for available hand sanitizer and gloves—IEHP's gift makes a difference."

IEHP's Business Continuity and Facilities Teams have worked with receiving organizations to coordinate distributions by low-contact delivery or pick-up options.

"Supporting our community is part of our mission," said IEHP Chief Executive Officer Jarrod McNaughton. "It was a necessary pivot to support our providers and community in the way that was needed. We are prepared to continue these efforts and stand with our partners as we fight COVID-19, together."

About IEHP

IEHP, Inland Empire Health Plan, is a top 10 largest Medicaid health plan and the largest not-for-profit Medicare-Medicaid plan in the country. With a network of more than 6,400 providers and more than 2,000 employees, IEHP serves more than 1.2 million residents in Riverside and San Bernardino counties who are enrolled in Medicaid or Cal MediConnect Plan (Medicare-Medicaid Plan). Through a dynamic partnership with providers and community, award-winning service and innovative products, IEHP is fully committed to advocating for our members and providing them with quality, accessible and wellness-based health care services. For more information, visit www.iehp.org.

SOURCE Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP)

Related Links

http://www.iehp.org

