Local Health Plan Donates More Than $50,000 to Feed Inland Empire

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) has donated more than $50,000 to local food banks to help members and the community feed their families during this difficult time. In addition to sponsorships, IEHP has also provided 5,000 reusable bags and has donated staff resources to support continuity of local food bank operations.

IEHP employees stand ready to lend a helping hand at Feeding America Riverside San Bernardino's drive-thru event on April 4, 2020.

While maintaining the health plan's services, IEHP has partnered with several local food insecurity partners including The Fruit of Our Hands Ministries Food Pantry in Riverside, Community Action Partnership Food Bank in San Bernardino, the High Desert Food Collaborative, and Feeding America Riverside San Bernardino Food Bank.

"It's the right thing to do," said IEHP Community Relations Director Marci Coffey. "Our employees are deeply connected to this calling. While the work may be different, the goal to serve and support our plan's members and our community remains the same."

IEHP employees have aided the efforts of these organizations by delivering meals to seniors, organizing donations and preparing food packages for distribution. Employees also participated in food distribution events like Feeding America's drive-thru event, which provided over 1,000 residents with goods and groceries without having to leave their vehicles.

"The enthusiasm our employees have to support our members and the community is unwavering, even in these uncertain times," said IEHP Chief Executive Officer Jarrod McNaughton. "IEHP is incredibly proud to stand behind the compassion and love our employees share for our members and community each and every day. We will continue to do so- that's who we are."

To find a food bank in your area, visit connectie.org.

About IEHP

IEHP, Inland Empire Health Plan, is a top 10 largest Medicaid health plan and the largest not-for-profit Medicare-Medicaid plan in the country. With a network of more than 6,400 providers and more than 2,000 employees, IEHP serves more than 1.2 million residents in Riverside and San Bernardino counties who are enrolled in Medicaid or Cal MediConnect Plan (Medicare-Medicaid Plan). Through a dynamic partnership with providers and the community, award-winning service and innovative products, IEHP is fully committed to advocating for our members and providing them with quality, accessible and wellness-based health care services. For more information, visit www.iehp.org.

