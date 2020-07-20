Local Health Plan's PPE Donations Continue to Make an Impact

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the personal protective equipment (PPE) shortage, Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) secured, packaged and coordinated donations of more than 2.4 million units of PPE during the COVID-19 pandemic. The endeavor took over three months of planning and led to the distribution of PPE to 15 local agencies.

"IEHP's latest contribution in June made a huge impact, allowing physicians to re-open their offices and ensure the health and safety of their patients, their staff and themselves," said Dolores Green, Riverside County Medical Association (RCMA) Executive Director. "We have packaged the latest IEHP contribution into bundled packages and are distributing to over 200 small-medium practices equaling about 500 RCMA, IEHP and non-RCMA/IEHP doctors."

To ensure local physician practices continue to have the necessary equipment to serve the community, RCMA, San Bernardino County Medical Society (SBCMS), and the California Office of Emergency Services will host Free PPE Drive-Thru events in the coming weeks for Riverside and San Bernardino County physicians.

State-provided PPE will include N95 masks, surgical masks, shields, gowns, and gloves. To receive a free supply of PPE, physicians must register and apply at http://www.cmapperelief.org/ by July 21, 2020.

"During the challenges of COVID-19, we've worked hard to secure and organize PPE distributions for our physicians," said Alison Elsner, SBCMS Executive Director. "We are also thrilled to be organizing and hosting two drive-thru events in the coming weeks. Without the foresight, passion, and influence of IEHP from the beginning, many of our physicians would not have been able to remain in practice."

While IEHP's PPE Distribution Program has come to an end, the health plan is both honored and thankful to have been a part of so many agencies and community efforts to support the community during the pandemic.

"It has been an incredible journey for IEHP to be able to support our frontline healthcare teams during this trying time," said IEHP CEO Jarrod McNaughton. "As a health plan, we hope these resources have been helpful and commend those who have been inspired and continue to lend a helping hand to support the health and wellness of our communities."

