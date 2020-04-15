Local Health System Offers COVID-19 Testing to IEHP Members

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SAC Health System in San Bernardino is administering COVID-19 tests to Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) members. Members do not need to be a current or former patient of SAC Health System to participate in evaluation and testing.

"Our commitment to screening and testing for COVID-19 is focused on flattening the curve for the Inland Empire during this pandemic, and to serve as a safety net health clinic for our most vulnerable population," said SAC Health System Director of Operations Shannon Estrada.

More than 40 cars lined up at SAC Health System in San Bernardino on Wednesday, April 15 for drive-thru COVID-19 testing.

IEHP members experiencing symptoms (fever, dry cough and shortness of breath) are encouraged to call (909)-771-2911 to schedule a phone appointment with a health professional, who will determine if COVID-19 testing is necessary.

If testing is needed, members will schedule an appointment for SAC Health System's drive-thru testing clinic at 250 South G. St., San Bernardino. Testing is by appointment only between 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.

After testing, members will receive their results from SAC Health System as soon as they are available, which typically takes three to five days.

"We are so grateful to our friends at SAC Health System," said IEHP Chief Executive Officer Jarrod McNaughton. "They are one of the first COVID-19 testing sites in the region and their love and compassion for our members is evident in the work they do every day."

About IEHP

IEHP, Inland Empire Health Plan, is a top 10 largest Medicaid health plan and the largest not-for-profit Medicare-Medicaid plan in the country. With a network of more than 6,400 Providers and more than 2,000 employees, IEHP serves more than 1.2 million residents in Riverside and San Bernardino counties who are enrolled in Medicaid or Cal MediConnect Plan (Medicare-Medicaid Plan). Through a dynamic partnership with Providers and Community, award-winning service and innovative products, IEHP is fully committed to advocating for our Members and providing them with quality, accessible and wellness-based health care services. For more information, visit www.iehp.org.

SOURCE Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP)

Related Links

http://www.iehp.org

