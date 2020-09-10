Local Hero from Illinois Honored with National Suicide Prevention Award

WASHINGTON, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The World Health Organization declares September 10 as World Suicide Prevention Day where around the world, people and organizations raise awareness that suicide can be prevented. To create awareness and honor those working to prevent this tragic loss of life, the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention presented volunteer field advocate Richard Kirchhoff, a resident of Chicago and volunteer with the AFSP Illinois Chapter with the Perspicacity Award at the Allies in Action Awards ceremony on Thursday, September 10.

"Richard Kirchhoff is a passionate hero working to make the lives of Americans better every day. We are proud to present him with this prestigious award which he earned through hard work and dedication. Rick is a true lifesaver and leader in AFSP's mission to save lives and bring hope to those affected by suicide," said Robert Gebbia, AFSP CEO.

Rick Kirchhoff is a current member of the AFSP National Public Policy Council and serves as a volunteer Field Ambassador with the AFSP Illinois Chapter. Rick has served as the past Chair and Vice Chair of the National Public Policy Council. Throughout his years with AFSP, Rick has shown outstanding dedication and leadership for suicide prevention and mental health polices nationally and throughout Illinois.

Perspicacity is the quality of keen understanding, of uncommon insight into the world we live in and the issues at hand. AFSP honors select volunteer for their outstanding dedication to promoting suicide prevention and mental health, becoming a national recognized resource for the suicide prevention movement, and influence as a grassroots volunteer at the federal, state, and local levels.

AFSP's Allies in Action Awards honor individuals who are working tirelessly at all levels of government to improve mental health and reduce suicide in our country. This award is in recognition of their longstanding and steadfast support of, and leadership in, suicide prevention and mental health. The online awards ceremony held today included volunteers who have lost loved ones to suicide or who have their own lived experience with a suicide attempt, along with mental health professionals, suicide prevention allies, members of Congress and their staff, and other leaders in the field. This awards ceremony coincides with a campaign AFSP is championing for National Suicide Prevention Week (September 6-12), the #KeepGoing campaign.

To learn about the other award winners, visit: afsp2020advocacyawards.attendease.com.

Suicide in Illinois

Suicide is a leading, yet preventable public health problem in Illinois. Suicide is the 3rd leading cause of death for youth and young adults ages 10-24, the 2nd leading cause for residents ages 25-34 in Illinois, and the 11th leading cause of death overall. Almost five times as many people died by suicide in Illinois in 2018 than in alcohol related motor vehicle accidents.

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention is dedicated to saving lives and bringing hope to those affected by suicide. AFSP creates a culture that's smart about mental health through education and community programs, develops suicide prevention through research and advocacy, and provides support for those affected by suicide. Led by CEO Robert Gebbia and headquartered in New York, and with a public policy office in Washington, D.C., AFSP has local chapters in all 50 states with programs and events nationwide. Learn more about AFSP in its latest Annual Report, and join the conversation on suicide prevention by following AFSP on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

SOURCE American Foundation for Suicide Prevention

Related Links

www.afsp.org

