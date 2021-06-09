Local Houston Hospital Launches Independent Provider Network

We are excited about launching the network to support independent providers as we focus on providing high quality care. Tweet this

Joining HPH Provider Network provides several important benefits: Employers will have access to physicians in the network; all participating physicians will be able to participate in the commercial and employer contracts; they will have access to HPH services and resources supporting independent physician practices; they will have more direct contracting with self-insured employers to help reduce costs while enhancing clinical services; and participants will receive financial rewards for high quality outcomes and achievements.

"We are excited about launching the network to support independent providers as we focus on providing high quality care," said Heather Womack, HPH CEO.

For more information, visit www.houstonphysicianshospital.com. For more information on how to join, email [email protected].

About

Houston Physicians' Hospital sets the standard for superior patient healthcare and satisfaction by providing personal, individualized care to the community. Our hospital proudly serves Houston, Clear Lake, Webster, League City, Galveston and neighboring communities throughout Southeast Texas. We consistently receive a superior patient safety rating for high-quality, patient-centered care and also have 15 local outpatient physical therapy clinics.

