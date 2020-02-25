Local Insurance Agency Creates "Insurance Quotes for Colorado" Charity Program

DENVER, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Denver Insurance agency is proud to announce an initiative designed to benefit the local community of Colorado, called " Insurance Quotes for Colorado ". The Denver based insurance company has begun a program where referrals for an insurance quote will result in a donation to the Rose Andom Center & Rocky Mountain MicroFinance Institute (RMMFI).

Unlike most corporate-sponsored charity drives, where the company tries to raise donations from its customers, "Insurance Quotes for Colorado" donates for you. The process for the Colorado Insurance Charity Program is simple and can be used by anyone. A client can refer a family member or friend to receive a free insurance quote from Denver Insurance. Once a referral has been made, the business will donate $10 to their charity partners.

This is a part of Denver Insurance's initiative to build a community-focused "Insurance Company with a Purpose" – an effort to help improve the lives of people in the local community by supporting local charities who actively help the local community.

Agency founder, Paul Schweger sums it up perfectly, "Denver Insurance already donates a portion of our profits to these two Colorado organizations, and have been for years, however, the new initiative is designed to help others support the cause in a way that won't cost them a penny, while also (hopefully) helping their friends and family save hundreds on insurance every year." Insurance Quotes for Colorado truly support multiple causes at once.

If you're looking to participate, the referral can be made through the Denver Insurance website . The process requires no more than 30 seconds and a minimum level of personal information. A customer simply needs to provide their name and email, and the referrals name and email. Denver then contacts the referral and provides them with a money-saving quote.

About Rocky Mountain MicroFinance Institute

The RMMFI is a non-profit organization that uses strategic investments to provide support to incubate start-ups for financially struggling people. The aim of the organization is wealth creation through business ownership, and helping individuals bring their dreams of owning a business to fruition.

About Rose Andom Center

The Rose Andom Center provides support to those who are victims of domestic violence. The organization aims to ensure that these vulnerable individuals are kept safe from harm while empowering them to achieve greater levels of self-sufficiency.

ABOUT DENVER INSURANCE LLC

Denver Insurance is Colorado's Insurance! Local to Denver, Colorado, Denver Insurance LLC is a top-rated local independent insurance broker. Denver Insurance agents shop between 33 major insurance carriers to find customers the best insurance policies that fit their needs at no extra cost, reducing their customer's money, time, and stress in the insurance buying process. Denver Insurance specializes in auto, home, business, life, pet, and other custom insurances.

