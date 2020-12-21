Local Journalist, Bruce Johnson, Joins 3D Communications After an Award-Winning Career in Washington, D.C. Television News

WASHINGTON, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Following an illustrious journalism career that has spanned nearly five decades, Bruce Johnson will join 3D Executive Communications as a Senior Communications Specialist and Executive Communications Coach. After retiring as a journalist and anchor for the local Washington, D.C. CBS affiliate station, WUSA 9, Johnson will use his decades of experience crafting compelling stories to help executives discover and develop their authentic voice, and coach them to deliver their messages effectively.

During his career as a broadcast journalist, Johnson won 22 Emmy Awards, earned his place in the Washington, D.C. Hall of Fame, and was named to the Society of Professional Journalists Hall of Fame. He was also recognized by the owners of the landmark D.C. restaurant Ben's Chili Bowl, being added to a mural on their U Street location. These are just a few of the many accolades Johnson has received during his time with WUSA 9.

"Bruce isn't just a reporter in Washington, he is an institution," said Cindy DiBiasi, Co-Founder of 3D Communications. "For almost half a century, he has captured the voice of the community and told their story – even in the most challenging times. His uncanny ability to connect with people, get to the root of an issue, and develop a story that is both authentic and meaningful is exactly what leaders and organizations need more than ever."

Johnson will be joining a team of elite coaches at 3D Executive Communications who focus on transforming the way their clients communicate.

"After spending my entire life helping people connect through story, I'm thrilled to be joining a company that understands the critical importance that clear communications plays in business and in life," said Johnson. "Joining 3D will enable me to use my skills to help companies, organizations, and community leaders break through the noise of an increasingly loud world and reach people with a message that makes a difference."

In addition to joining 3D Communications, Johnson will release a book about his life and career in the coming year. He will also continue to make a difference by working with youth in D.C., mentoring young journalists, and advocating for healthy lifestyles.

About 3D Executive Communications

For more than 20 years, 3D Executive Communications has prepared global companies in highly complex industries to excel in both virtual and in-person communications. Our team of world-class coaches customize 3D's integrated suite of services and remote technology to each client's and each project's needs. 3D has an uncompromising commitment to help transform leaders and their teams into authentic, persuasive, and effective communicators who deliver with clarity, confidence, and purpose.

