Local L.A. and O.C. Businesses Help The Paskowitz Family's "Plastic Pick-Up" During Heal The Bay's Coastal Cleanup Day on September 15

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On Saturday, September 15, 2018, the Paskowitz Plastic Pick-up team will participate in Heal the Bay's Coastal CleanupDay event at Dockweiler State Beach in Playa del Rey, Calif. This event is part of World Clean Up Day, the world's largest volunteer clean-up day with events being held around the world on September 15, 2018. Heal the Bay's Coastal Cleanup event is open to the public from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. To join the Paskowitz Team at Dockweiler Beach, go to teampaskowitz.org or go to http://bit.ly/2xa17nv to register directly with Heal the Bay.

Dubbed "the first family of surfing" by the New York Times, the Paskowitz family has long been known in the surfing community as boundary breakers with a deep passion for the sea. Adam Paskowitz is raising his children much the same way that his father, Dorian "Doc" Paskowitz, raised Adam and his siblings - with a cage-free existence on the road. The Paskowitz Family's mission to to bring more awareness to the companies and people saving our oceans. The family is not re-inventing the environmental foundation space, but is driving grassroots action and encouraging a much-needed vehicle to drive resources and create a stage to spotlight the many wonderful people, groups and agencies that already exist.

The Paskowitz Plastic Pick-up team will be helping clean up coastal trash with a specific focus on plastic. Using all reusable and compostable items donated by Garbo Grabber, Inc and The Mission Viejo Home Depot, Store #0614, the Paskowitz family is dedicated to reducing plastic waste along the coast and within the ocean.

"As surfers, ocean crossers, and adventurers, keeping our earth balanced and healthy is very important to my family. We pick up trash on our beaches, waterways, and public lands EVERY DAY, wherever we are, to keep them waste free," said Adam Paskowitz of the Paskowitz Society. "We're participating in Heal the Bay's World Clean Up Day to teach and show people how and what we do year-round, and to encourage awareness and action for others to incorporate it into their daily lives too."

The Paskowitz team has also engaged with a local Orange County dive company, Lost Winds, as well as South Pasadena-based branding agency, Anyone Collective LLC. to connect both L.A. and Orange County efforts together during Heal the Bay's long standing and much-loved beach cleanup event.

Dubbed "the first family of surfing" by the New York Times, the Paskowitz' have long been known in the surfing community as boundary breakers with a deep passion for the sea. Adam Paskowitz is raising his children much the same way that his father, Dorian "Doc" Paskowitz, raised Adam and his siblings – with a cage-free existence on the road. After Doc passed away in 2014, Adam made it his mission to carry on his father's legacy and is now turning that passion into action. By exploring the world's oceans and wildest places, he and his family are inspiring a whole new generation of ocean stewardship.

About the Paskowitz Family:

The Paskowitz Family's mission to bring more awareness to the companies and people saving our oceans. The family is not re-inventing the environmental foundation space, but is driving grassroots action and encouraging a much-needed vehicle to drive resources and create a stage to spotlight the many wonderful people, groups and agencies that already exist. By spreading awareness and affecting change across multiple generations around the world, the family believes it can bring real change for generations to come. For more information, contact connect@weareanyone.com.

Follow the Paskowitz family's adventures on social media:

Instagram: @adampaskowitz

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/PaskowitzFamily

Media Contact:

Gianna Smith



Anyone Collective



201608@email4pr.com



626-590-7706 c



626-768-0803 o

SOURCE Paskowitz Family; Anyone Collective