Local Law Firm Matches Donations During COVID-19 Crisis

RICHMOND, Va., June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Virginia personal injury law firm of Breit Cantor is excited to partner with the Federation of Virginia Food Banks to help raise awareness and contributions to serve our communities during this global pandemic.

Now through June 30, 2020, Breit Cantor will match every dollar donated up to $10,000 through the "A Dollar Makes a Difference" campaign.

COVID-19 has created a unique circumstance where distribution channels are in flux while demand for food bank services have increased over 40%. This number is expected to increase in the coming months as we see the impact of families struggling with unemployment.

When asked about the partnership, Attorney Elliott Buckner shared, "We know that our community is hurting right now, and we wanted to give back while also allowing others an opportunity to give back as well."

Buckner continued, "Our goal with this campaign is to give everyone an opportunity to be involved. A dollar really can make a difference, so give a dollar if you're able. We'll make it $2! The power of multiplying goodwill and resources can only bring good things during this unprecedented time."

If you would like to be a difference maker, visit https://vafoodbanks.org/bcgb-campaign/ to learn more and donate today.

About Breit Cantor Grana Buckner

Breit Cantor Grana Buckner is a Virginia personal injury law firm serving individuals and families throughout the state. As a powerful force for the injured and wronged, we are relentless in our

advocacy for clients and will fight to achieve the best results possible. We are equally as passionate about helping the communities we serve through volunteering and outreach. Our hope is that this campaign will provide much needed resources to those in need.

About the Federation of Virginia Food Banks

The Federation of Virginia Food Banks runs seven food banks across Virginia and has worked with food bank employees to move quickly and creatively to put in place new policies and protocols to deal with the COVID-19 crisis. The Federation is also working closely with local school divisions and statewide partner agencies to provide food while protecting the safety and wellbeing of its clients, volunteers, and staff.

SOURCE Breit Cantor