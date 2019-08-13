Local Law Firm Reminds Parents That Summer is Prime-Time for Drownings: How to Protect Kids

SUNRISE, Fla., Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of David M. Benenfeld, P.A., would like parents and their children to have a great summer splashing around in local waterparks and enjoying swimming pools. They would also like those parents and children to be aware of the risks that summer and extra pool time bring.

Unfortunately, the summer season is prime-time for drownings – even when parents think they are watching little ones closely. A recent post in the SunSentinel highlighted just how quickly these tragedies can happen. The post reported how, in November 2013, a toddler was able to slip out of his home's back door and fall into the Intracoastal Waterway that bordered their home.

Despite finding the boy, it was too late. Authorities made it clear that drowning is non-discriminatory, and if a child can reach the water, they have a risk for drowning in that water.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) stated that there was an average of 3,536 unintentional drownings annually from 2005-2014 alone, which averaged ten deaths per day. Children ages 1 to 4 were at highest risk. In 2014, children in that age group accounted for one-third of the deaths, and it remains one of the leading causes of unintentional deaths (right behind motor vehicle accidents).

The Law Offices of David M. Benenfeld, P.A. want parents to be aware of these risks, but still go out and enjoy swimming pools, beaches, and local waterways.

"Florida is known for its family-friendly activities, especially outdoors," says attorney David M. Benenfeld. "We just want our local families to know these risks and take action to prevent these tragedies from happening to their loved ones."

Some ways parents can decrease their child's risk for unintentional drowning includes:

Extreme Supervision: Casually checking in on a toddler is not enough. Parents cannot leave their child's side at any time when they are near a body of water. That means locking exit doors to the outside where water is present, staying by them at all times at the beach and public pools, and never allowing them to enter the water without adult supervision.

Casually checking in on a toddler is not enough. Parents cannot leave their child's side at any time when they are near a body of water. That means locking exit doors to the outside where water is present, staying by them at all times at the beach and public pools, and never allowing them to enter the water without adult supervision. Fence the Pool: If you have a swimming pool at home, add a four-sided fence with a self-closing gate and coded lock so that only you can enter the pool.

If you have a swimming pool at home, add a four-sided fence with a self-closing gate and coded lock so that only you can enter the pool. Use Water Floatation Devices: Enroll children in swim lessons as soon as possible. But until a child can swim safely on their own, always keep them within arms reach and have them wear a floatation device attached to their bodies, such as arm floaties or a vest.

Bottom line, families should enjoy summer. And when they take a few extra steps to protect loved ones, then they can get through the summer with happy memories to look back on.

