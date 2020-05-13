Local Massage Envy Franchisees Supporting American Red Cross Blood Drive

SEATTLE, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Massage Envy , the nation's #1 provider of massage and skin care services in the U.S. collectively across its franchise network, announced today that it is launching a "Sleeves Up" campaign in partnership with the American Red Cross with a goal of donating 25,000 units of blood by August 31st.

The Sleeves Up campaign is a virtual blood drive where people use an online tool to pledge to donate blood at an American Red Cross location or affiliated blood bank at a time and location convenient for donors.

"Massage Envy is proud to support the Red Cross. We have a great network and we can help make a big difference at a time when the nation really needs it," Louise Markham, Franchisee of the Woodinville location said. "With over 1,150 franchised locations in 49 states, in communities large and small, and a member base across these franchised locations of about 1.5 million members, I feel we can really help the Red Cross by asking members, friends and family to donate for this worthy causes."

According to the American Red Cross, the Food and Drug Administration has designated blood donation as an "essential service" and the American Red Cross is strongly encouraging people to donate now.

The Massage Envy national campaign with the American Red Cross runs through August 31. To participate, you must be in good health and feeling well, at least 16 years old in most states, and weigh at least 110 lbs.

Here are four simple steps to joining this cause:

Click on Massage Envy Supports the Red Cross to schedule an appointment.

to schedule an appointment. Fill out the short electronic questionnaire you'll receive by email from the Red Cross.

Show up at the location on the date and time of your appointment with photo ID.

After you donate, take a selfie and post to your social media channels with the hashtags #SleevesUpME.

About Massage Envy:

Massage Envy locations of Washington are owned and operated Massage Envy franchised locations that have been granted contractual authority by ME SPE Franchising, LLC, the franchisor, to operate its business as a Massage Envy. Neither ME SPE Franchising, LLC, Massage Envy Franchising, LLC, or any of its affiliates or subsidiaries own or operate any of the more than 1,150 franchised locations nationwide. ME SPE Franchising, Massage Envy Franchising, LLC or its affiliates do not own or operate any franchised location and do not render any member or other guest services.

SOURCE Massage Envy

Related Links

https://www.massageenvy.com

