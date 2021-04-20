Local Middle Tennessee Real Estate Group Takes Unique Approach with a Fun Video to Help Clients Find their Unicorn Home

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Buying a home is a huge endeavor. However, it can also be terrifying, as it's one of the biggest financial investments in a person's life. Because of that, many turn to REALTORS for help. Still, it's integral to choose a REALTOR with informed decisions, and the best REALTOR will be equally knowledgeable and fun. They will also be open-minded enough to try to meet your every need and skilled enough to succeed at it.

With Elizabeth Kirby and newly-launched Unicorn Properties of Middle Tennessee, you'll be in for a unique house-hunting experience. Their goal is to find you a perfect, 'unicorn' home you'll love every aspect of. Alternatively, they can also find a perfect customer for your property if you're looking to sell.

Unicorn Properties of Middle Tennessee is a group of experienced REALTORS headed by Elizabeth Kirby. Due to their years of experience, these REALTORS can find unique properties in Middle Tennessee that newer REALTORS may not know about. In fact, they don't give up until they find a home you're perfectly happy with, your 'unicorn home.'

House hunting in the Middle Tennessee area in 2021 comes with its difficulties. Due to the low number of available houses, those that are for sale are selling at all-time high prices. The lack of available inventory and the tight real estate market in the region is causing a lot of concern to both REALTORS, home buyers and sellers. However, Unicorn Properties has industry knowledge, strategies and partnerships as tools to help their clients when buying or selling a house. In an effort to distinguish their unique skill sets in the current real estate market, the team with Unicorn Properties of Middle Tennessee has enlisted the help of a video team and a unique mascot and unicorn, Milton, to help their clients know how unique their approach to real estate is.

You can see just how unique their selling approach is here: https://youtu.be/IV8oiR_mKzU

About Unicorn Properties of Middle Tennessee: Unicorn Properties is an affiliate of Keller Williams Realty. It's headed by Elizabeth Kirby, a skilled REALTOR with years of experience under her belt. She is a member of the Tennessee and National Associations of Realtors® and the Greater Nashville Realtors®. Elizabeth Kirby's TN License number is 331738. Each office is independently owned and operated.

