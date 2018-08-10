Local Motors Announces Olli Shipment to University at Buffalo

The University at Buffalo will leverage Olli for autonomous vehicle education and mapping while also testing the shuttles for campus transportation. The project, which is being co-managed by the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority and the New York State Department of Transportation, supports Governor Andrew M. Cuomo's clean energy goal to reduce greenhouse gas emissions 40 percent by 2030.

"We're excited to have the Olli shuttle on campus, advancing the state as a leader in driverless technology while expanding our knowledge of human-automation interaction, critical to understanding artificial intelligence and machine learning," said University at Buffalo Vice President for Research and Economic Development Venu Govindaraju. "We've designed UB's ecosystem — from world-class researchers and facilities to dynamic partnerships with government and industry — to support these opportunities that foster discovery, innovation, and collaboration."

Created in 2016 by LM Industries' subsidiary, Local Motors, Olli is a 3D-printed, self-driving, smart shuttle, built to change the future of mobility. Olli autonomously drives passengers to their desired destination, providing a safe, efficient, customizable, and environmentally-friendly transportation option for cities, companies, hospitals, stadiums and anywhere else around the world where people need to move.

About Local Motors



Local Motors by LM Industries is a ground mobility company focused on shaping the future for the better. Founded in 2007 with a belief in open collaboration and co-creation, Local Motors began low volume vehicle manufacturing of open-source designs using multiple microfactories. Since inception, Local Motors has debuted no less than three world firsts; the world's first co-created vehicle, the world's first 3D-printed car and the world's first co-created, self-driving, electric vehicle, Olli. We believe that Olli is the answer to a sustainable, accessible transportation solution for all.

Media Contact: Brittany Stotler, 1-480-498-0334, bstotler@local-motors.com

SOURCE Local Motors

Related Links

http://www.local-motors.com

