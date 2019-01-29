Local Motors Opens Autonomous Vehicle Fleet Challenge in Australia

The Australian challenge follows similar, first-of-its-kind challenges in the U.S. city of Sacramento, Calif. and the Greater Washington, D.C. area. Sacramento State, a public university in California, is preparing to receive its fleet of Olli shuttles after being named a winner of the challenge in December. Judges will begin evaluating entries for the Greater Washington challenge in early February.

Jay Rogers, CEO and co-founder of Local Motors, believes these challenges, which will be held in additional markets, is a way to introduce the general public to the concept and benefits of autonomous transportation.

"Olli is not only providing rides, it is taking us along for a ride through the ever-evolving world of self-driving transportation," Rogers said of the world's first co-created, autonomous, electric shuttle. "We've already seen its success in several applications, from Chicago to Las Vegas to a college campus in New York. And, Australians in Glenelg are finding that Olli is friendly, easy to use, smart and safe. We are excited to see what's possible in other parts of the country."

A panel of esteemed judges with industry experience and background will evaluate the entries. Judges include Michael Heath, Head of Mission at the U.S. Embassy in Canberra, Mark Ullah, an industry lead in charge of future cities, mobility and growth markets for Telstra Enterprise in Brisbane, Tony Mobbs, head of CTP insurance with Allianz Australia in Sydney, and Rita Excell, Executive Director at ADVI in Adelaide.

"This fleet challenge presents an exciting opportunity for Australia, which is already serving as a proving ground for autonomous transportation," Excell said of the trial at Moseley Square in Glenelg. "The location that is ultimately chosen for this fleet of self-driving vehicles will be one that showcases forward-thinking during an exceptional time of technological advancement. And, it will demonstrate a drive for innovation, sustainable transportation and an appreciation for safety. I'm eager to review the possibilities."

The entry window for the Australian challenge is open immediately and will close March 27. Interested applicants may visit https://localmotors.com/ to apply and to learn more about the rules and requirements associated with the fleet challenge. A winning entry is expected to be announced in late April. Olli shuttles will be deployed to the winning location once route mapping is completed.

Olli, which employs a responsive cognitive function, is an environmentally-friendly vehicle designed to change the future of mobility. A safe and efficient shuttle, Olli is a viable and sustainable transportation option for cities, companies, hospitals, campuses, stadiums, entertainment districts and any other location where people need to move from one place to another.

To learn more about the fleet challenge, or to review entry qualifications, visit https://localmotors.com .

About Local Motors

Local Motors by LM Industries Group Inc. is a ground mobility company focused on shaping the future for the better. Founded in 2007 with a belief in open collaboration and co-creation, Local Motors began low volume vehicle manufacturing of open-source designs using multiple microfactories. Since inception, Local Motors has debuted no less than three world firsts: the world's first co-created vehicle, the world's first 3D-printed car and the world's first co-created, self-driving, electric vehicle, Olli. We believe that Olli is the answer to a sustainable, accessible transportation solution for all.

