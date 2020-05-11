Local musician Lucas Brown Raises $2,000 for O.H.S.O. Employees During Shutdown

PARADISE VALLEY, Ariz., May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- We've all been affected by the 'pandemic,' whether social distancing from friends, or as some unfortunately have experienced, being suddenly without a job. One of Arizona's local gathering communities, the folks at O.H.S.O. Brewery, usually a vibrant atmosphere of family and friends, was forced to shut down and furlough virtually their entire staff due to the stay-at-home orders. Only the Arcadia location remained open for take-out only.

Enter local musician Lucas Brown. Lucas, a 23-year-old singer/songwriter, wanted to do something for the people most affected by the economic lockdown, so he held a benefit concert for the staff at O.H.S.O. on April 23rd near his home in Paradise Valley. "I started doing some front yard 'social distancing' concerts mostly out of sheer boredom. People walking or riding by would stop and listen and it got to be pretty popular, so I moved to my neighbor's bigger yard," Lucas explained. "Then I got the idea to do something for the people at OHSO that were out of work. They gave me a great opportunity to perform at their awesome restaurants, and it was time to return the favor," he added.

"We live-streamed the event and with OHSO helping promote it, we raised over $2,000 for the folks who need it most," Lucas said. "The money has been delivered and has already been put to good use for some of them," he added. Cayle Aylesworth of O.H.S.O. said, "One employee used the fund to pay for vet bills, while another was thrilled to know a couple months of baby formula was paid for. We've also provided a ton of free meals to the staff while we are waiting to get back to work."

Lucas went on to say, "Regardless of current circumstances, we can still lift each other up. People are relying on friends and neighbors more than ever, and that's something we should hold onto even when this crisis is past. The sense of awareness of those around us, and what they may be dealing with, is something we should hold onto long after things get back to 'normal.'"

About Lucas Brown Music: https://www.lucasbrownmusic.com/

About O.H.S.O.: https://www.ohsobrewery.com

O.H.S.O. is a restaurant, local nano-brewery, distillery, and dog-friendly social hot-spot.

We have over 40+ beers on tap as well as wine and house cocktails.

