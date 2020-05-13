Local Musicians Perform Song Together to Lift Spirits

At Cincinnati Children's, we know we don't carry the burden of this tough time alone.

Cincinnati musicians are among those showing us we have each other to lean on.

To view the video, click on this link.

Special thanks to those who lent their time and talents for this Cincinnati Children's community collaboration:

Aaron Smith - Vocals/Fiddle

Alex Thompson - Drums

Bob Nyswonger - Bass

Brian Lovely - Guitar

Brian Wallen - Vocals/Guitar

Christina Nam - Violin

Dee Marie - Vocals

Dixie Karas - Vocals

Erica Nam - Violin

Kelly Richey - Guitar

Kim Taylor - Vocals

Leslie Mills - Vocals

Mike Hodges - Drums

Mike Oberst - Vocals/Banjo

Mike Tittel - Drums/Percussion

Molly Wallen - Vocals

Paul Otten - Vocals/Piano

Ricky Nye - Electric Piano

Rob Fetters - Guitar

Roger Glug - Guitar

Ted Karas - Guitar

Tyler Randal - Sitar

Walt Coleman - Bass

Wesley Smith - Vocals/Harmonica

Matt Hueneman - Mix Engineer

Robert Mills - Director/Editor

Tanya Leach - Cincinnati Children's Video Manager

