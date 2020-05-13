Local Musicians Perform Song Together to Lift Spirits
Cincinnati musicians collaborate with Cincinnati Children's to perform "Lean On Me"
May 13, 2020, 12:06 ET
CINCINNATI, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- When Cincinnati Children's asked local musicians to collaborate for an uplifting project to make patients, families and employees feel good during an uncertain time, dozens of them pulled through.
They performed "Lean On Me" from their living rooms.
At Cincinnati Children's, we know we don't carry the burden of this tough time alone.
Cincinnati musicians are among those showing us we have each other to lean on.
To view the video, click on this link.
Special thanks to those who lent their time and talents for this Cincinnati Children's community collaboration:
Aaron Smith - Vocals/Fiddle
Alex Thompson - Drums
Bob Nyswonger - Bass
Brian Lovely - Guitar
Brian Wallen - Vocals/Guitar
Christina Nam - Violin
Dee Marie - Vocals
Dixie Karas - Vocals
Erica Nam - Violin
Kelly Richey - Guitar
Kim Taylor - Vocals
Leslie Mills - Vocals
Mike Hodges - Drums
Mike Oberst - Vocals/Banjo
Mike Tittel - Drums/Percussion
Molly Wallen - Vocals
Paul Otten - Vocals/Piano
Ricky Nye - Electric Piano
Rob Fetters - Guitar
Roger Glug - Guitar
Ted Karas - Guitar
Tyler Randal - Sitar
Walt Coleman - Bass
Wesley Smith - Vocals/Harmonica
Matt Hueneman - Mix Engineer
Robert Mills - Director/Editor
Tanya Leach - Cincinnati Children's Video Manager
SOURCE Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center
