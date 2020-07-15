Local NC Mortgage Company Matches $50,000 in Donations During COVID-19 Crisis

RALEIGH, N.C., July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Together, Dash Home Loans and CASA raised a total of $100,000 to impact CASA households by providing crisis assistance, basic supplies and other resources.

Dash Home Loans' $50,000 donation match comes in the midst of the COVID-19 crisis, when many families are experiencing income uncertainty and concern about affordable housing.

"Homelessness can happen to anyone," said Dash Home Loans Division President Tina Konidaris. "As a teenager, I found myself homeless due to a violent home environment. I had a few dollars in my pocket with no food and nowhere to go. That's why being an advocate for CASA means so much to me. I want to help prevent others from wondering where they're going to sleep at night and provide a home for people just like you and me."

Dash Home Loans and CASA are committed to giving back to the local community, helping friends and neighbors get through tough times that have been made tougher by the recent COVID-19 crisis.

Dash's team challenges everyone to get involved and give back to their community and local businesses however they can. To learn more or donate, visit: https://dashhomeloans.com/giving-back/ .

About Dash Home Loan

Dash Home Loans is a local NC and SC mortgage company with offices in Charlotte and Raleigh, NC. Dash helps individuals and families build wealth through real estate with less stress.

About CASA

CASA is a non-profit affordable housing developer operating in Wake, Orange and Durham Counties. They serve very low-income veterans, families with children and people living with disabilities. Learn more at https://www.casanc.org/ .

About Primary Residential Mortgage, Inc.

Dash Home Loans is a division of Primary Residential Mortgage, Inc. PRMI NMLS 3094. PRMI is an Equal Housing Lender. Some products and services may not be available in all states. Credit and collateral are subject to approval. Terms and conditions apply. This is not a commitment to lend. Programs, rates, terms and conditions are subject to change without notice. North Carolina Commissioner of Banks L-112833. South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs MLS3094, As Element Funding MLS-3094 OTN#1. CASA is a 501(c)(3) charity and is not affiliated with PRMI.

