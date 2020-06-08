Local New-car Dealers Open for Free Safety Recall Repair

CHICAGO, June 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the National Highway Transportation Administration (NHTSA), 40 percent of safety recalls are never completed. The Chicago Automobile Trade Association (CATA), the area's association representing more than 400 franchised new-car dealerships, is reminding the public that due to excess service capacity, now is a good time to have safety recalls addressed at local dealerships. All safety recall work is performed free of charge, with many new-car dealers offering drop-off and pick-up service and loaner vehicles.

"On average, only about 60 percent of recalled vehicles are repaired. Safety recalls are serious, and recall repairs are completely free. Getting a recall repaired could save your life -- or the life of someone you love," NHTSA Deputy Administrator James Owens said.

A safety recall is issued when a manufacturer or the NHTSA determines that a vehicle creates an unreasonable safety risk or fails to meet minimum safety standards. Manufacturers are required to fix the problem by repairing it or replacing it.

"Making sure their vehicle is safe should be an owner's No. 1 priority," said CATA Chairman Bill Haggerty. "Many people are unaware of open safety recalls, a problem that is compounded when you purchase from a private party or used-car dealer. Getting recall repairs completed is always free and, in some cases, loaner vehicles are provided. Visit DriveChicago.com to see if your vehicle has any open recalls and to find the nearest new-car dealer to schedule service."

When it comes to recalls, new-car dealers are a consumers' best advocate to ensure problems they detect are corrected at no cost to the consumer. New-car dealerships have access to the proper procedures, parts and tools, ensuring that safety recall repairs are corrected properly. Franchised dealership technicians are also the best-trained and most highly skilled mechanics in the auto industry, further ensuring peace of mind for the consumer.

Additionally, local new-car dealers go the extra mile to provide convenient service for its customers. Many dealers offer pickup and drop-off services so the customer doesn't even have to leave his or her home. Dealers will also perform safety checks to ensure the vehicle is running properly.

Even as COVID-19 restrictions ease, physical distancing and sanitation protocols remain a top priority for dealers. CATA dealerships are taking appropriate measures to ensure the health and safety of both its customers and employees, while continuing to provide valuable sales and service operations.

To search for open recalls or to locate the nearest dealership, visit DriveChicago.com. For more information on the CATA, visit CATA.info.

About the Chicago Automobile Trade Association

Founded in 1904 and located in Oakbrook Terrace, the Chicago Automobile Trade Association is comprised of more than 400 franchised new-car dealers and an additional 150 allied members. The group's dealer members employ about 19,000 people in the metropolitan area. The association has produced the world famous Chicago Auto Show since 1935. For more information please visit CATA.info.

SOURCE Chicago Automobile Trade Association

Related Links

http://drivechicago.com

