Local Non-Profit Provides Help With Grief And Loss To Children, Teens, And Adults Over The Holidays
Free counseling and community bereavement services available
Dec 05, 2019, 11:09 ET
FALLS CHURCH, Va., Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- December can be a difficult time for families spending their first holiday without a loved one. For those who've suffered loss—whether recently, or even years prior—the holiday stress can make the season more difficult.
To help those grieving in Maryland, D.C., and Virginia during the holidays, Capital Caring Health, a local non-profit, offers a wide range of free counseling and support services.
"The holidays can be a trigger for grief, depression, and anxiety, especially for families who have recently experienced a death," said Reverend Carolyn Richar, RN, chief mission officer at Capital Caring Health. "Our grief programs are open to anyone in the community who is struggling with loss, at no charge."
The following grief support services are available at no cost:
- One-on-one, family, or peer group counseling sessions
- Telephone support
- Spiritual counseling
- Support groups and workshops for all ages that can include music and art therapy, "sit and stitch" sessions, nature walks, and more
"Kids and teens may have an especially difficult time expressing and processing their grief," said Richar. "We bring together bereaved kids of the same age group for activities and conversation in school or other settings. These regional community programs are available to any child at no charge."
|
Fredericksburg, VA
|
Largo, MD
|
Coping with Grief and the Holidays
|
Surviving the Holidays: Coping with Grief
|
Dinner & Workshop (All Ages Welcome)
|
Capital Caring Health
|
308 Hanover St.
|
1801 McCormick Dr., Suite 180
|
Fredericksburg, VA 22401
|
Largo, MD 20774
|
Thursday, Dec. 5; 6:30-8:30 pm
|
Thursday, Dec. 12; 5-6:30 pm
|
RSVP: Mary Beaven, LCSW
|
RSVP: Teyawanda Booker; LCSW-C
|
mbeaven@capitalcaring.org
|
301-883-0866
|
Washington, D.C.
|
Alexandria, VA
|
Christmas at the National Gallery
|
Self-Care Through the Holidays
|
National Gallery of Art
|
Capital Caring Health
|
6th & Constitution Ave., NW
|
5845 Richmond Hwy.; Suite 150
|
Washington, D.C. 20565
|
Alexandria, VA 22303
|
Friday, Dec. 6; 10:30 am
|
Friday, Dec. 13; 2-3:30 pm
|
RSVP: Chesley Simpson, MSW
|
RSVP: Chesley Simpson, MSW
|
703-333-6954
|
703-333-6954
|
Warrenton, VA
|
Culpeper, VA
|
Coping with Loss During the Holidays
|
Coping with Loss During the Holidays
|
Fauquier Hospice Support
|
Culpeper Library
|
Conference Room
|
Conference Room
|
42 N. 5th St.
|
271 Southgate Shopping Center,
|
Warrenton, VA 20186
|
Culpeper, VA 22701
|
Saturday, Dec. 7; 2-4 pm
|
Thursday, Dec. 19; 2-4 pm
|
RSVP: Roxanne Woodward, MSW
|
RSVP: Roxanne Woodward, MSW
|
703-957-1867
|
703-957-1867
|
Arlington, VA
|
Coping with Loss During the Holidays
|
Arlington Public Library, Columbia Pike
|
Westmont Room, 2nd Floor
|
816 S. Walter Reed Dr.
|
Arlington, VA 22204
|
Monday, Dec. 9; 4-5 pm
|
RSVP: Jennifer Lanouette, MSW
|
703-351-2808
For additional no-cost grief support events, see the full schedule.
For more information, visit Capital Caring Health's website—CapitalCaring.org—to download grief support resources or call the Capital Caring Health 24-Hour Care Line at 1-800-869-2136.
About Capital Caring Health
Capital Caring Health is the largest non-profit provider of elder health, advanced illness, hospice, and at-home care services for the Maryland, Virginia, and Washington, D.C. area. We provide quality care where people live, supporting dignified, independent aging. For more information, visit capitalcaring.org or call our 24-Hour Care Line at 1-800-869-2136.
