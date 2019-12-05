Local Non-Profit Provides Help With Grief And Loss To Children, Teens, And Adults Over The Holidays

Free counseling and community bereavement services available

FALLS CHURCH, Va., Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- December can be a difficult time for families spending their first holiday without a loved one. For those who've suffered loss—whether recently, or even years prior—the holiday stress can make the season more difficult.

To help those grieving in Maryland, D.C., and Virginia during the holidays, Capital Caring Health, a local non-profit, offers a wide range of free counseling and support services.

"The holidays can be a trigger for grief, depression, and anxiety, especially for families who have recently experienced a death," said Reverend Carolyn Richar, RN, chief mission officer at Capital Caring Health. "Our grief programs are open to anyone in the community who is struggling with loss, at no charge."

The following grief support services are available at no cost:

  • One-on-one, family, or peer group counseling sessions
  • Telephone support
  • Spiritual counseling
  • Support groups and workshops for all ages that can include music and art therapy, "sit and stitch" sessions, nature walks, and more

"Kids and teens may have an especially difficult time expressing and processing their grief," said Richar. "We bring together bereaved kids of the same age group for activities and conversation in school or other settings. These regional community programs are available to any child at no charge."

Fredericksburg, VA



Largo, MD

Coping with Grief and the Holidays



Surviving the Holidays: Coping with Grief

Dinner & Workshop (All Ages Welcome)



Capital Caring Health

308 Hanover St.



1801 McCormick Dr., Suite 180

Fredericksburg, VA 22401



Largo, MD 20774

Thursday, Dec. 5; 6:30-8:30 pm



Thursday, Dec. 12; 5-6:30 pm

RSVP: Mary Beaven, LCSW



RSVP: Teyawanda Booker; LCSW-C

mbeaven@capitalcaring.org 

301-883-0866




Washington, D.C.

Alexandria, VA

Christmas at the National Gallery

Self-Care Through the Holidays

National Gallery of Art

Capital Caring Health

6th & Constitution Ave., NW



5845 Richmond Hwy.; Suite 150

Washington, D.C. 20565

Alexandria, VA 22303

Friday, Dec. 6; 10:30 am

Friday, Dec. 13; 2-3:30 pm

RSVP: Chesley Simpson, MSW



RSVP: Chesley Simpson, MSW

703-333-6954

703-333-6954




Warrenton, VA

Culpeper, VA

Coping with Loss During the Holidays

Coping with Loss During the Holidays

Fauquier Hospice Support

Culpeper Library

Conference Room

Conference Room

42 N. 5th St.

271 Southgate Shopping Center,

Warrenton, VA 20186

Culpeper, VA 22701

Saturday, Dec. 7; 2-4 pm

Thursday, Dec. 19; 2-4 pm

RSVP: Roxanne Woodward, MSW

RSVP: Roxanne Woodward, MSW

703-957-1867

703-957-1867




Arlington, VA


Coping with Loss During the Holidays


Arlington Public Library, Columbia Pike




Westmont Room, 2nd Floor


816 S. Walter Reed Dr.


Arlington, VA 22204


Monday, Dec. 9; 4-5 pm


RSVP: Jennifer Lanouette, MSW


703-351-2808


For additional no-cost grief support events, see the full schedule.

For more information, visit Capital Caring Health's website—CapitalCaring.org—to download grief support resources or call the Capital Caring Health 24-Hour Care Line at 1-800-869-2136.

About Capital Caring Health
Capital Caring Health is the largest non-profit provider of elder health, advanced illness, hospice, and at-home care services for the Maryland, Virginia, and Washington, D.C. area. We provide quality care where people live, supporting dignified, independent aging. For more information, visit capitalcaring.org or call our 24-Hour Care Line at 1-800-869-2136.

Contact:
Andrew Silva
P: 202-868-4803 
E: ASilva@MessagePartnersPR.com  

