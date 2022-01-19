HOUSTON, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "74 million people have lost their jobs since the start of the pandemic, sending their kids to school warm shouldn't be another worry added to their plates , says Mansa Musa founder Will Harvey"

Local non-profit, “The Mansa Musa Project” works to keep families warm during the winter season providing coats for those impacted by COVID

On January 11th, 2022, the founder of The Mansa Musa Project announced their first annual coat drive in support of the Star of Hope and underserved communities within the Houston Independent School District. As the latest COVID variant impacts Houston, many families are left managing how they're going to pay bills. Founder of The Mansa Musa Project, Will Harvey, feels that sending their kids to school warm should be one less worry on their plates. As a youth raised in the inner city, Will Harvey is all too familiar with the challenges many families encounter and wants to assist with making things a little easier.

This is the first year that "The Mansa Musa Project" is conducting it's annual coat drive. The organization plans to provide coats for more than 200 families within the Houston Independent School District and the Star of Hope. The drop-off location is Island 1515 located on 1515 Pease St. Houston, TX 77002, scheduled from 1 pm to 3 pm. The organization asks that you drop off new or lightly uses coats, hats, gloves, or socks to be distributed to the benefitting schools and charity.

Since its inception, The Mansa Musa Project has been recognized as one of the top African American-led mentoring organizations.

The Mansa Musa Project is recognized as one of the top African American led mentoring organizations. The organization has developed a youth outreach program that is designed to identify at-risk youth who are going to have a turbulent transition into adulthood. This may be due to a wide range of factors including mental health conditions, difficult living situations, and more. We are a comprehensive program that offers a wide range of services for those aged 9-18 including active counseling, mentoring, parent assistance, and tutoring in Houston.

To inquire about Zoom/Skype interviews or media inquiries please contact LaToya Hurley at [email protected] or cal 346-980-9062.

About Will Harvey

Will Harvey, a product of the inner city with limited resources was raised in a single parent home which contributed to his passion of "making something out of nothing". Blessed to have mentors that helped guide, empower, and challenge the odds stacked against him, Will set out to develop an organization for male youth that promotes healthy social skills, strong interpersonal skills, self-worth, and confidence.

The Mansa Musa Project is named after Mansa Musa. Musa who is believed to have been the richest person in the world, even by today's standards did not want just wealth and power but sought knowledge. With a similar desire, Will graduated from Booker T. Washington's high school for Engineering Professions and went on to pursue a Bachelor of Science in Environmental Management from Louisiana State University and a Master of Business Administration from Texas Woman's University. Upon completion of college, Will's dedication and determination afforded him the opportunity to play professional football which opened doors to his current successful entrepreneurship. He plans to utilize his knowledge, skills, healthy relationships, motivation, and drive to pour into the lives of the youth in the community.

Press Contact:

Latoya Hurley

3469809062

https://www.innovatingmarketinggroup.com/

