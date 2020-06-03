Local Orange County Company Flexes Creativity to Keep Employees Busy During Pandemic

Westamerica called upon their creative team and structural engineers to develop new PPE products, in line with the growing safety demands facing individuals and businesses today, that could be produced in their Lake Forest facility. After looking at a large number of new PPE ideas, they identified one with the promise to be a true game-changer in the personal protection space.

With mask supply chains stretched and demand soaring, Westamerica identified a unique position to participate in this growing PPE segment – with a domestically produced and recyclable face mask made entirely from paper.

A team was created to perfect the product. Within 60 days, the EasyMask disposable single-use face shield was created, entirely from paper and 100% recyclable. A provisional patent was submitted, branding was established, and a marketing program for the EasyMask has been launched.

Mark DeBellis, Vice President of Westamerica led the project team in the creation of the EasyMask said, "Our talented team continued to challenge the product until we could deliver it at a price point well below the traditional imported surgical masks constructed from polypropylene. We needed the EasyMask to be affordable, recyclable, biodegradable, customizable, effective and comfortable. The EasyMask delivers on all of these attributes."

The EasyMask sells for as low as $.29 per unit in large quantities and is now available directly from Westamerica's website (mywestamerica.com/easymask). The company is actively soliciting PPE distribution partners and end-user relationships in industries such as Retail, Financial, Hospitality, Janitorial and Medical.

Because of its low price point, the EasyMask allows businesses to offer it as a free courtesy thereby ensuring a positive guest experience. Customization options give businesses a natural branding and messaging platform.

