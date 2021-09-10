Local plumbing and HVAC experts encourage home tune-ups during school year

"When parents are enjoying summer vacation with their kids, the last thing on their minds is household maintenance," said Tim Daley, general manager of Wolfer's Home Services. "It can be difficult to keep up with HVAC or plumbing tasks with kids by your side 24/7. That's why now is the perfect time to take care of those maintenance needs. With the kids back inside the classroom, the house is empty and ready for tune-ups."

Daley and the Wolfer's Home Services team offer these three improvements for residents to tackle while their children are in school:

Check and flush water heater : It is important for homeowners to consistently flush their water heaters to minimize the amount of sediment in the bottom of the unit. This can be easily done while the kids are away, and it helps extend the life of the water heater to ensure you continue to have hot water as well. During this time, there is also an opportunity to install a new tankless water heater. These alternatives provide an on-demand style of hot water that helps ensure there are no more cold showers or baths. These systems can be extremely efficient because they only use energy when hot water is in use.

: It is important for homeowners to consistently flush their water heaters to minimize the amount of sediment in the bottom of the unit. This can be easily done while the kids are away, and it helps extend the life of the water heater to ensure you continue to have hot water as well. During this time, there is also an opportunity to install a new tankless water heater. These alternatives provide an on-demand style of hot water that helps ensure there are no more cold showers or baths. These systems can be extremely efficient because they only use energy when hot water is in use. Clean your garbage disposal: Many believe that garbage disposals can be used for any type of food to be discarded. That is not the case. Starchy and stringy foods can damage garbage disposals. These foods can also get stuck in the system and create bad odors. Allowing baking soda and vinegar to sit in the disposal before flushing will help clean the system. For a more consistently clean smell, grind lemon or orange peels regularly.

Many believe that garbage disposals can be used for any type of food to be discarded. That is not the case. Starchy and stringy foods can damage garbage disposals. These foods can also get stuck in the system and create bad odors. Allowing baking soda and vinegar to sit in the disposal before flushing will help clean the system. For a more consistently clean smell, grind lemon or orange peels regularly. Schedule an HVAC tune-up: Temperatures will be dropping soon, and homeowners want to make sure their systems are in top shape before the change. Routine maintenance helps keep the unit running at optimum levels for an extended period of time, creating increased efficiency and lower energy bills. Tune-ups also help identify any potential problems that can be fixed prior to the colder months.

"If keeping your energy bill down and maintaining comfort is a goal, it is important to have your home running at an optimal level," Daley said. "With the kids out of the house for several hours, you can work on accomplishing HVAC and plumbing tasks that couldn't be handled over the summer."

About Wolfer's Home Services

Wolfer's Home Services, located in the Portland Metro area, has been serving customers since 1901. From Vancouver to Salem, we specialize in heating and air conditioning installation, maintenance and repair of heating, cooling and indoor air quality systems for both residential heating and commercial heating customers, electrical, plumbing, and water treatment.

As one of the first Lennox dealerships in the Pacific Northwest, Wolfer's maintains an ongoing commitment to provide high-quality products from Tankless Water Heater's to Heat Pumps, to air and water purification, with consistently exceptional customer service.

For over 100 years, honesty, integrity and fair business practices have earned us the confidence and respect from Portland to Hillsboro, Beaverton to Woodburn, Salem to Clackamas. Customer satisfaction has been, and will continue to be the standard by which we measure our success. For more information, visit https://www.wolfersheating.com/.

