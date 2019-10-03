Local Portland Knife Companies Shine at Blade Show West 2019

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Keeping to the #golocal Portland community culture, Blade Show West shines light to over a dozen of local knife industry exhibitors who call #Portland home. This "ultimate knife show" selected the pacific northwest region in 2018 to host its new west coast show & has decided to come back in 2019 to give the Portland knife & outdoor enthusiasts the best selection of everyday carry, hunting, tactical, collectors, and cutlery knives. "Being able to bring our premier knife show out to the west coast again allows us to offer Portland an impactful show experience this November," added by Alicia Newton, Show Director.

Under one roof, this show is well-known for showcasing the best knifemakers, manufactures, and suppliers to bring one of the best selections of products you won't necessarily find on any online store.

One ticket gets you access to shop and meet over 200 exhibitors from across the nation, free seminars and demos from makers, authors and industry influencers. Find out show details and buy tickets at bladeshowwest.com.

A+M Knives Ferrum Technology Matt Cook/PinoyKnife





Benchmade Knife Co. Freeman Outdoor Gear Navarrete Knives





Big Brown Bear Gerber Gear Nitzan Lilie





Carter Cutlery integrity implements Northwest Knives & Collectibles





Cascadia Cutlery LLC Joe Edson OOAK Forge





Chuck Cook Knives Kershaw Knives/ Zero Tolerance

Knives Rogers Kustoms





CRKT Leatherman Tool Group Spake Handmade Knives





David Kurt Handmade Knives LinchPin LLC TF Blades LLC





Dragonfly Forge

Tuch Knives

About Blade Show: Presented by BLADE Magazine, one of the premier publications in the industry, Blade Show hosts two consumer shows annually in Atlanta and Portland regions. Bringing together thousands under one roof, Blade Show continues to grow after 30+ years in the market.

