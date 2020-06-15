Local Produce for a Modern Generation: Farm-to-Phone App CropSwap Launches CropBox Subscription Service

LOS ANGELES, June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Offering fresh convenience at a time when consumers need it most, CropSwap, the farm-to-phone app connecting consumers with local farmers and growers, announced today a new subscription service: CropBox. Available now via the user-friendly CropSwap app, consumers can subscribe to an assortment of CropBoxes filled with fresh local produce, honey, plants, seeds, and more.

Each available CropBox on the CropSwap app is curated by local farmers, growers, and creators, ranging from city vertical farm operations to homeowners with prolific fruit trees. Available nationwide, subscribers have the ability to pick-up their CropBox locally or have it delivered directly from a nearby grower. Notable farms from both coasts that plan to sell CropBoxes include County Line Harvest and Sow A Heart Farms in Los Angeles, No Spray Hawaii in Hawaii, Farm.One in New York City and Vital Living Sprouts in Miami.

"As consumers shift toward healthier and more eco-conscious lifestyles, CropSwap answers the demand for easy, reliable access to fresh products grown and/or made locally in their area," says Rob Reiner, CEO of CropSwap. "We are taking the anonymity out of the foods you consume by lifting the curtain on exactly where your produce comes from. Whether it's lemons monthly or fresh vegetables bi-weekly, there is a CropBox subscription model that works for everyone."

To subscribe to a CropBox, simply access the home screen map and select the CropBox filter. Based on location, users may then click on a variety of local CropBoxes to subscribe to. Once selected, they can further customize their subscription by choosing their desired quantity and frequency at which they'd like to receive their CropBoxes.

However, it is not only consumers who are benefiting from CropSwap's newest subscription feature. CropBoxes are empowering local farmers and growers with easy-to-implement tools to help them better scale their businesses. Already, more than a thousand farmers and growers are registered on CropSwap.

To learn more or to browse CropBoxes closest to you, visit www.cropswap.com. CropSwap is free to download in the App Store and Google Play.

About CropSwap

CropSwap is the first-ever farm-to-phone app that makes buying local produce simple and accessible by connecting consumers with the best growers in their communities. Like Instacart for fresh local produce, CropSwap helps to cut down on food waste, provides a smarter alternative to the industrial food system and empowers everyone from farmers to foodies to restaurants with convenient access to local produce, educational courses, and local events.

