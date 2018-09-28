Local residents join Fox and Hound in Wilmington, NC to feed over 835 people after hurricane Florence disaster

Laura Nealy, the District Manager at the Wilmington Fox and Hound, and her team prepared for the worst after boarding up the restaurant for the hurricane. Once her staff was able to get back into the restaurant it was to her surprise that there was little damage done and the power was still on. She realized at that point that they were going to do what they could to help the community.

"When Laura called to see if she could do this for the community, I didn't even let her finish her sentence; I said, 'Go for It' and how can we help?" Jarrett Ritenour, Vice President of Operations for Fun Eats and Drinks, LLC (parent company for Fox and Hound) said.

Laura had a small staff that stayed in Wilmington and she knew she wouldn't be able to pull this off on her own. Together with the General Manager, Shawn Higham, they used Facebook to connect to local group pages and posted about wanting to feed the community. It was to their surprise that 45 people reached out ready to help in any way they could.

"We had a local baker reach out and she lost power at her bakery, so she baked 600 cookies in our kitchen," said Shawn Higham, General Manager of Wilmington Fox and Hound location. "We even had a local acoustic act, Bo Beauchene, play music while everyone was enjoying a hot meal."

The team had a charging station set up for people to use for their electronic devices, so they could let their families know they were safe. The people who came to enjoy a hot, fresh meal were also excited to have warm water to wash their hands with.

"One of our main pillars of focus at FEAD LLC and Fox and Hound is giving back to the community. The community is the reason we have our doors open so any way we could give back we wanted to," said Jarrett Ritenour, Vice President of Operations.

