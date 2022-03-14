Local Search Basics Mini-Course Now $49

WARE, Mass., March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Online Marketer, a marketing service for local small businesses, announces a mini-course for small business owners. The course is priced at only $49 in order to help owners of local businesses learn about local search.

The Local Marketer

Local search marketing comprises your business's online activities to promote awareness of your services and products. This course walks you through three quick lessons that consist of a video overview, written guides, downloadable content, and assessments to ensure you retain everything you have learned. In addition, the mini-course teaches businesses how to get discovered by Google, showcase products and services, and facilitate easy customer contact.

Businesses that serve a local market will learn the basics of creating an online presence to enable customers to learn about the business service. Companies with a local brick-and-mortar store, online businesses serving a local market, franchise owners serving a local market, and local non-profit organizations all benefit from local search.

Roberto Torres, the founder of The Online Marketer, says local marketing is all about knowing your local audience. "Make sure you explain the problem you solve and why it matters that you solve it. Local marketing is about communicating a solution to a problem to the person, like a conversation you might have with a friend. A friend might suggest a solution when you share a problem. I believe that that's what local marketing is all about."

Business owners who take the course learn the principles of online search optimization. In addition, they'll know which online tools to use, the best way to message customers, and how to increase customer engagement with their business.

The Local Marketer helps local business owners, internal marketers, and agencies reach local audiences to grow their businesses. That growth impacts the people in the communities and visitors to the area. Services include web design, organic search optimization (SEO), and resources for business owners who work in the local online market.

About The Local Marketer

Roberto Torres, the author of The Local Marketing Handbook, is a consultant and networking practitioner. He founded The Local Marketer to help local business grow their local brand awareness and find new customers. Information from The Local Marketer helps businesses engineer marketing for dynamic small business growth. The core new business one-on-one consultations create an opportunity for companies and organizations to implement sound marketing practices resulting in sales tailored to their individual needs.

