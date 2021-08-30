Local Security Partners With RapidSOS to Send Multimedia Incident Data to 911

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Local Security, a Canadian security technology company, today announced a partnership with RapidSOS to connect 911 personnel with remote operators in an emergency through the Local Security platform. Built-in partnership with public safety, RapidSOS's emergency response data platform securely links life-saving data from over 350M connected devices directly to over 5,000 Emergency Communications Centers (ECCs) nationwide.

Local Security

With this partnership, remote operators can instantly transmit the entire incident profile, including device location, video, and pictures available on the Local Security platform, to 911 in supported jurisdictions through RapidSOS. RapidSOS also supports the sharing of other emergency intelligence data, including health and medical information, connected building and alarm data, and more, to increase the amount of information first responders can obtain during a call. This empowers faster and more effective emergency response and provides first responders with the critical information they need to protect lives.

"Local Security is committed to partnerships with communities and the organizations that use cutting-edge technology to secure them," said Adam Power, CEO, Local Security. "Our partners can now deliver a complete digital status update including pictures and video to first responders with the click of a button, eliminating the typical bottlenecks of emergency dispatch."

According to Jess Reed, VP of Strategy and Global Partners at RapidSOS, "We're united in our commitment to empower safer, stronger communities with intelligent, data-driven emergency response worldwide. Together with our RapidSOS Ready Emergency Community, we're providing people with an added layer of safety and security and we're supporting our heroic first responders in saving millions of lives annually."

Local Security supports service providers around the world. The Local Security platform offers analytics and real-time insights, and connects directly to a network of security guards, ECCs, and local support agencies, avoiding unnecessary phone calls and wait time during an incident. Local Security works with guard service providers, systems integrators, and IT service providers to equip them with advanced technologies to better serve their clients.

Sought-after products include Bounty Hunter and Camera Glue. Bounty Hunter helps service providers make every mission a success. Camera Glue connects to virtually any stream source including IP cameras, NVRs, hybrid encoders and more. The toolkit allows Surveillance Operations Centers an end-to-end solution for managing incidents from a video-first perspective.

With the launch of this solution in Fall 2021, Local Security will be recognized as RapidSOS Ready - allowing critical data to be sent directly to local 911 agencies in an emergency through the RapidSOS Platform. To learn more, visit: www.localsecurity.io

About Local Security:

The Local Security suite integrates best-in-class cloud video management, AI computer vision, and a proprietary workflow management technology. All of these products and services together create a complementary ecosystem that enables local security organizations to deliver best-in-class security services.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Devon Thomas

President, Local Security

[email protected]

+16046521918

About RapidSOS:

In partnership with public safety, RapidSOS has created the world's first emergency response data platform that securely links life-saving data from over 350M connected devices directly to emergency services and first responders. Through its platform, RapidSOS provides intelligent data that supports over 5,000 Emergency Communications Centers worldwide, across 150 million emergency calls annually. Together with our RapidSOS Ready emergency community, RapidSOS is supporting first responders in saving millions of lives annually.

To learn more about our technology that's creating life-saving connections, visit www.rapidsos.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Ted Miller

Ted Miller Group for RapidSOS

[email protected]

Related Images

local-security.png

Local Security

SOURCE Local Security