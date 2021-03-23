Local Small Business Barnes Supply Company Makes Major Strides in Ecommerce Amidst Ongoing Pandemic

DURHAM, N.C., March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Barnes Supply Company of Durham, North Carolina achieved continued success despite the pandemic and its challenges. Recognizing the need to protect and serve customers, Barnes Supply Company launched a curbside pickup website powered by New Media Retailer. The website accurately reflects thousands of products available in the store and lets customers place curbside pickup orders. In the first two months of 2021, this local small business is still converting thousands of dollars in online sales each month.

Barnes Supply Company turned to New Media Retailer in May of 2020 when Jason George, identified a new business need. Jason's goal was to safely increase in-store traffic and bring convenience to his customers in light of COVID-19. When asked why he chose NMR, Jason stated that the team "had the ability to do social media, mass emailing, and combined all of this in with a website that was offering a blog and customer interaction. Also, thousands of products, with new products getting added monthly and prices being updated."

After launching the website, the small business saw a sharp increase in online sales. But that's not where their success ends, the website also saw a dramatic increase in its rank in Google search results, topping competitors in the Durham area.

By the end of the year, Barnes Supply Company saw thousands of dollars in online sales, an increase in foot traffic, and calls to the store. Jason stated that within "six to seven months we have already had four-hundred and nineteen customers."

Reflecting on his experience with New Media Retailer, Jason recommends the company because of the team's "knowledge of the product and the platform that they have and it's pretty much ready to go and easy to use." As a result of this partnership, Barnes Supply Company boosted sales despite the pandemic and continues to grow through its curbside pickup service.

