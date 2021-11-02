Local Small Business Faced Coronavirus and Now the Supply Chain Crisis

GLENVIEW, Ill., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- During COVID-19 local businesses have been impacted dramatically. StitchMine Custom Embroidery has had to pivot multiple times during the pandemic due to uncertainty. Now in the aftermath of the height of COVD-19, they face new issues. They are becoming a high-demand resource for companies while trying to navigate shortages due to supply chain issues.

With businesses reopening, many have reached out for promotional and branding items. This caused a significant spike in business. Gary Glenn, co-owner of StitchMine, stated, "We're grateful for this business. We witnessed several embroidery businesses around us go under we are survivors." Now they face some new issues: the growing concerns of supply chain bottlenecks are making it difficult to fulfill orders. Additionally, the influx of new business has caused a great need for more employees in their facility, which has proven to be challenging to find.

StitchMine has been able to overcome these challenges by diversifying sourcing. A product that would have been restocked in a few weeks isn't estimated to restock until beyond the new year. Ordering the same shirt from multiple vendors or changing brands/vendors to fulfill an order has become the norm. They also suggest to their customers who are looking forward to purchasing gifts for employees, family, and friends to order well ahead of time to ensure their gifts will be ready as uncertainty grows. Glenn stated, "moving forward; we will continue to face challenges head-on and provide alternative suggestions for clients if need be." regarding how they plan to get through supply chain issues.

The supply chain crisis isn't the first challenge StitchMine has faced since Coronavirus. From March to June of 2020, embroidery orders came to a halt. The business never laid off any of its employees or reduced hours. Glenn stated, "Impacting our employees' financial situations was the last thing we would want to do." With no orders coming and the local community facing a shortage of facemasks, Glenn and his team decided to make face masks to distribute to the local businesses and residents. As June approached, virtual graduations occurred, the business pivoted once again into making novelty T-shirts for graduating students for the surrounding schools.

StitchMine custom embroidery has been a trusted name in embroidery, screen printing, and more for over fifteen years. They serve individuals, businesses, and corporations large and small with their promotional and branding needs.

For more information from StitchMine Custom Embroidery, visit https://stitchmine.com/ .

