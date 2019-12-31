Local Solar Company Donates Solar Panel System to Pleasanton, California, Family

STOCKTON, Calif., Dec. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- During the month of October, SunPower by The Solar Quote accepted submissions from homeowners throughout counties in Northern California. Residents could nominate themselves or someone else to receive a 10-solar-panel system from the company with installation costs included.

SunPower by The Solar Quote's Extreme Solar Makeover Winner 2019 is announced.

"The idea behind Extreme Solar Makeover is to give back to the community during the holiday season when there is a lot of pressure on families," said Chelsey Heil, CEO of SunPower by The Solar Quote. "We are fortunate enough to be able to provide some relief to a family through lower electric bills."

This was the third year hosting 'Extreme Solar Makeover.' In the past, SunPower by The Solar Quote has gifted solar panel systems to a foster family and a women's shelter. This year the local solar company received over 50 nominations. After careful consideration, Julie Fox, a resident of Pleasanton, Calif., was chosen to be the winner of Extreme Solar Makeover 2019.

Fox was nominated by friend Nichole Gant who wrote, "Julie Fox is the most selfless person I've ever met. She has served in the church for years and is an elementary school teacher. She loves the foster/adopt community and has adopted three children as a single mom because she has so much love to give. Julie keeps hope through the struggles that come from parenting children with special needs all-the-while inspiring those around her to stay strong with an infectious smile. I'm honored to know her and she makes us all want to do better."

The installation of the Fox Family's solar panel system is set to start in early 2020.

About SunPower by The Solar Quote:

SunPower by The Solar Quote is a SunPower Master-Dealer providing residential and commercial solar systems in Northern California. They are locally owned and operated with offices in Stockton. SunPower by The Solar Quote dedicates their time to helping customers reduce their energy costs with solar. For more information visit sunpowerbythesolarquote.com

