Local solar company giving away one home solar system to a family in need; now accepting nominations

STOCKTON, Calif., Oct. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SunPower by The Solar Quote announced that the company is giving away another solar panel system to one lucky homeowner. The second annual Extreme Solar Makeover is now open to all California homeowners.

Through this giveaway, SunPower by The Solar Quote is focused on promoting sustainable, low-cost power and spreading the word about the benefits of solar, all while helping one homeowner reduce their power bills with a free residential solar panel system.

"After seeing how much last year's winner, Betty Cousins, has benefitted from a solar power system, we couldn't wait to help another family save on electricity costs with solar," said Robert Posten, CEO of SunPower by The Solar Quote. "Solar can be a confusing industry, but our Extreme Solar Makeover gives us a unique opportunity to demonstrate how homeowners can save significant money on their power bills with the right technology and installation partner."

With the company's continued expansion in the Central Valley, SunPower by The Solar Quote plans on running this yearly contest well into the future.

"This is the perfect way to both give back to the community and help locals lower their power bills with sustainable electricity," Posten concluded.

To enter the contest for the Extreme Solar Makeover:

Go to www.sunpowerbythesolarquote.com during the month of October. The winner will be selected during the week of November 5, 2018.

About SunPower by The Solar Quote: SunPower by The Solar Quote is a master dealer of SunPower® Solar Panels which means they've hit outstanding marks for service and quality as determined by SunPower. Located in Stockton, Calif., The Solar Quote has designed and installed hundreds of residential solar systems throughout California since 2015. This contest is sponsored by Metron Capital.

For more information contact:

Jennifer Burroughs

jennifer@thesolarquote.com

(888)944-6765

info@sunpowerbythesolarquote.com

www.sunpowerbythesolarquote.com

SOURCE SunPower by The Solar Quote

