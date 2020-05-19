Local South Shore Garden Center Business Keeps Planting During COVID-19

HOLBROOK, Mass., May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As Massachusetts hunkers down for an unclear amount of time, many are looking for ways to engage their family with positive and productive activities. While applying the most diligent safety precautions, JMF Landscaping, Garden Center & Nursery is helping keep the community uplifted during uncertain times by offering support for DIY home gardening and vegetable growing.

Helping families enjoy their backyards.

Many local businesses are having to close their doors indefinitely. To keep foot traffic to a minimum at the garden center, Justin Ferrante of JMF Landscaping rolled out a call ahead, curbside pick/delivery program. "In an effort to protect our valued customers, we will be offering curbside pickup, as well as delivery on all things in the Garden Center & Nursery. Most of our deliveries consist of mulch (Pine, Hemlock or Black), screened loam or 3/4 crushed blue stone. With our new program in place, we are happy to deliver trees, shrubs, annuals, perennials, pots & flower planting kits, vegetable plants, herbs, soils, seeds, fertilizer, or anything else you might need," Justin Ferrante communicated to his customers.

By adding a curbside pick-up and delivery option, patrons can follow state guidelines while maintaining a level of normalcy in their spring gardening routine. Research has shown that participating in all things gardening can reduce stress and help with anxiety while also burning calories. Gardening is also a terrific activity for children, as it helps them connect with nature, gets them out of the house for some fresh air, vitamin D and an opportunity to learn valuable life skills like patience, planning and self-sufficiency.

We view this as an opportunity to connect with our customers and share our knowledge about gardening. This is the perfect time of year to pick a corner of the yard, turn over your soil, get some vegetable plants & herbs in the ground and nurture them. Watching your garden grow brings a certain level of satisfaction and happiness - creating a sustainable farm to table scenario in your very own backyard.

Justin prides himself on running a local, family-owned business that participates in and supports the community. Our goal is to consistently deliver high-quality products and services in a safe, controlled environment. Now let's get out there and grow together.

About JMF Landscaping Garden Center and Nursery

JMF Landscaping LLC is a full-service South Shore, MA, landscape design company with a fully stocked garden center based in Holbrook that proudly services Weymouth, Holbrook, Quincy, Braintree, Avon, Rockland, Brockton, Abington and other South Shore Areas. Visit their website at https://www.jmflandscaping.com.

Call to schedule a landscape design estimate or ask a question about garden center products: 781-767-4242

Address:

JMF Landscaping Garden Center and Nursery

720 S. Franklin St.

Holbrook, MA 02343

Media Contact:

Megan Marini

Marketing and Communications

720.771.3663

[email protected]

###

Related Images

gardening-activities-during-covid.jpg

Gardening Activities During COVID

Helping families enjoy their backyards.

Related Links

Website

Facebook

SOURCE JMF Landscaping

Related Links

https://jmflandscaping.com

