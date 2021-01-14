Local, State, National Leaders to Call for Unity at MLK Event

This year's event, titled "United to Heal," addresses the new and bitter chapter of painful division that has left our communities severed in strife over matters of racial and social injustice, income disparity, and political discord.

"Deep in these detachments lies a moment of great possibility," Riverside Clergy Association President Rev. Paul Munford said. "This is a test for the soul of our nation. A call to come together for the dignity of all humanity and to foster unity to heal this wounded nation."

Local officials scheduled to speak at the event include Riverside Mayor Patricia Lock Dawson, and Riverside Police Chief Larry Gonzalez. Messages of prayer and song will also be shared by members of the Riverside Clergy Association.

Members of the public are encouraged to attend.

What: "United to Heal" MLK Event

When: 4 p.m. - 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 17

Link: To join, visit http://bit.ly/newjoymlk

The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., dedicated his life to the purpose of promoting equality among all people, overcoming racial and social injustice, and crusading for the humanity of all. His ongoing message of unity encouraged the resolution of conflict by working together in peace, rather than fighting in battle against one another.

"We must all learn to live together as brothers," King said, "or we will all perish together as fools."

The program is sponsored by Ali Sahabi, co-founder of Optimum Seismic, Inc., who has contributed to this and other events for many years.

"We are deeply appreciative of the support of Ali Sahabi for sponsoring this celebration since its inception 17 years ago," said Rev. Paul Munford, president of the Riverside Clergy Association. "He recognized the importance of this event early on and has been a staunch supporter ever since."

