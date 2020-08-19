Local Travel Company, Squaremouth, In Top 2% of US Companies for Pre-Pandemic Annual Growth

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- St. Petersburg-based travel insurance comparison site, Squaremouth, has been named one of Inc.'s 5000 Fastest-Growing Companies in America.

This is the 8th year in a row that Squaremouth has earned a spot on this list. According to Inc. Magazine, less than 2% of companies have made this list at least 8 times.

Squaremouth saw high growth in 2019, as annual sales surpassed $34 million. The company experienced a three-year growth rate of 164%, making it the 2,505th fastest-growing private company in the US.

While 2019 sales were positive, Squaremouth saw a near-immediate decline in business in early 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This new era of travel has brought a decrease in business by roughly 90%, and a new set of challenges for the small company.

Still, Squaremouth remains fully committed to its customers and employees, making immediate adjustments to help current customers and see through this lull in travel.

Squaremouth pledged to keep all employees working full hours at full pay throughout the pandemic. The company understood many travelers would have questions and concerns during these unprecedented times. By keeping all staff, they were able to increase their customer service department and assist customers quickly and efficiently. Being fully staffed has also given Squaremouth the opportunity to prepare for the changing future of travel, by working on products that will address new traveler behavior and concerns.

Squaremouth's commitment to employees and unique company culture has received regional and national recognition. Earlier this year, Squaremouth was named one of the Best Workplaces in America by Inc. Magazine, and one of the Best Companies to Work For by Florida Trend for the sixth consecutive year.

For more information on Squaremouth's response to the COVID-19 pandemic: St. Petersburg Business Loses 90% of Sales, Pledges to Keep All Staff.

ABOUT SQUAREMOUTH

SQUAREMOUTH compares travel insurance policies from every major travel insurance provider in the United States. Using Squaremouth's comparison engine and third-party customer reviews, travelers can research and compare travel insurance policies side-by-side. More information can be found at www.squaremouth.com.

