Local Veteran to be honored and 225 Professionals to receive American Warrior Real Estate Professional Certification

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., April 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Warrior Initiative (AWI) and Kansas and Missouri branches of Fairway Independent Mortgage (Fairway) will provide American Warrior Real Estate Professional (AWREP) training to over 200 Real Estate Agents on April 4, 2019 at the Doubletree by Hilton Hotel Kansas City.

The brave men and women of the US Armed Forces have endured incredible hardships and sacrifice to defend our freedom and often face uphill battles upon returning to the States, including the purchase of a home. These unique challenges drive the objective of the AWREP program to provide real estate professionals with the tools and knowledge required to better serve these heroes.

Real Estate Agents will leave the event with Continuing Education Credit Hours, American Warrior Real Estate Professional Certification and a deeper understanding of what it means to serve those who serve.

Following the training a local veteran, to be named at the event, will be honored for his service. This American hero, introduced to AWI by a Fairway employee, will be joining us following the AWREP training.

"AWI and Fairway are grateful to this veteran for his service to our nation. He is a true hero and we want to honor him for that service. Through these events we are hoping to inspire others to do whatever they can to give back to our wounded heroes," said Louise Thaxton, director of Fairway's American Warrior Initiative and the Military Mortgage Specialist Division.

Speaking at the event is Sean Parnell, frequent contributor to FOX NEWS, Co-Founder of the American Warrior Initiative, decorated US Army Captain, Airborne Ranger and author of the NYT bestselling book OUTLAW PLATOON, which details Parnell's experiences serving on one of the most brutal and longest deployments in OEF history. Parnell is the recipient of 2 Bronze Stars, one for Valor, a Purple Heart, and numerous other awards.

The Press is invited to meet this local hero and capture his story as well as interview special guest speakers Sean Parnell, Louise Thaxton.

April 4, 2019

Doubletree by Hilton Kansas City- Overland Park

10100 College Boulevard

Overland Park, KS 66210

Sean Parnell and Veteran Presentation scheduled for 1:00 to 1:30pm

Event information and Realtor Registration at https://awrepkansas.eventbrite.com

*Registration/CE Cost for Real Estate Agents is $20

About American Warrior Initiative

The objective of the non-profit American Warrior Initiative (AWI), sponsored by Fairway Independent Mortgage, is to educate, encourage and inspire Americans to give back to our military. A key part of this initiative is the education platform for real estate agents and mortgage professionals. To date, AWI has trained over 5,000 Real Estate and Mortgage industry professionals resulting in over $880,000 in donations for American veterans and veteran organizations in 2018 alone. Visit www.AmericanWarriorInitiative.com and www.facebook.com/americaninitiative for more information.

About Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation

Founded in 1996 by Steve Jacobson, and named by a childhood best friend, colleague and forever member of the Fairway family, Randy Cross, Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation is a mortgage lender headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin and Carrollton, Texas. The company has more than 500 locations and over 6,700 employees nationwide. At Fairway, customer service is a way of life. Not only are we dedicated to finding great loan products and rates for our customers, but we also offer some of the fastest turn times in the industry. Our goal is to act as a trusted advisor, providing highly personalized service and helping clients through every step of the loan process. It's all designed to exceed expectations, guarantee satisfaction and earn trust.

For more information, please visit our website at www.FairwayIndependentMC.com .

