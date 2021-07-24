Local Washington D.C. High School Chosen to Receive Athletic Training Donation From Medco in Partnership With Cramer, PFATS

"As the leading manufacturer and distributor in sports medicine, Medco is dedicated to giving back to local NFL communities in partnership with PFATS," said Mike Finke, Medco General Manager. "Through the High School Initiative, we can help schools get the tools they need to keep our country's young athletes healthy."

Eastern Senior High School is one of four high schools across the country to receive the donation of $2,000 in athletic training supplies and equipment, chosen as the recipient high school of the Washington Football Team NFL community.

"As professional football athletic trainers, we're trying to get the word out on how important it is to have an athletic trainer at your school and covering your events. My father went to school here, so for me, coming back to D.C., it was a no brainer to support this school," stated Ryan Vermillion, Head Athletic Trainer for the Washington Football Team. Vermillion is now in his second season as Washington's head athletic trainer, after previously serving as head athletic trainer for the Carolina Panthers.

Medco and members of the Washington Football Team athletic training staff presented the donation to Dawn Bracley, Athletic Trainer at Eastern Senior High School, alongside Sah Brown, Principal; Ronald Nelson, Athletic Director; Michael Bryant, Deputy Director of Athletics; and Khalid Shakur, Physical Education Teacher.

"Eastern Senior High School is extremely grateful to receive this donation! We are striving to allow every student the opportunity to work with an athletic trainer, regardless of age and level, to ensure they stay healthy," Bracley explained. "Coming out of the pandemic, we need these supplies more than ever."

Medco believes it is important that all athletes, regardless of skill level, have access to an athletic trainer and training supplies to support health, safety, and athletic performance. The community outreach initiative creates a key opportunity to positively impact hundreds of student athletes and increase awareness of youth sports safety.

Meredith Thomas, Medco East Region Sales Manager explained, "As the official Education Partner of PFATS, Medco is excited to provide products for Eastern Senior High School that will make treating athletes easier this year." The event took place on July 23, 2021 at 11 am at Eastern Senior High School, located at 1700 East Capitol St NE, Washington, DC 20002.

