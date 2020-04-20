Local West Texas Home Builder Continues Commitment to Offer Affordable Homes

LUBBOCK, Texas, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For more than 28 years, Betenbough Homes has pioneered new ways to lower home prices and offer more home for less money to homebuyers across West Texas. As businesses and individuals continue to feel the effects of COVID-19 and economies far and wide are impacted in various ways, local, new home builder Betenbough Homes continues to be committed to quality, affordable homes.

"Affordability has always been our greatest passion," said Cal Zant, president of Betenbough Homes. "We constantly tinker behind the scenes to find opportunities to build the highest quality home at an even better price. We believe everyone should know what home feels like, and amidst what is going on in the world today, our dedication to affordable homes and to our home buyers is as strong as ever."

Betenbough Homes gives home buyers in Amarillo, Lubbock, Midland and Odessa the opportunity to own a home for less than rent. In late 2019, the company released a cottage-style home line in Amarillo and Lubbock, lowering the starting price of a Betenbough home by $17,000. In its Midland and Odessa communities, a region where affordable homes are scarce and rent is four times above the national average, Betenbough home prices offer a starting monthly price that is about $100 less than the average rent price.

As home buyers across the country are adjusting to new realities, affordable new homes in Amarillo, Lubbock, Midland and Odessa are more essential than ever before. Betenbough Homes is committed to serving West Texans by adapting and innovating new systems and initiatives that will continue providing more home for less money.

About Betenbough Homes

Betenbough Homes, West Texas' number one new home builder, was founded in 1992 when father and son Ron and Rick Betenbough teamed up to deliver quality new homes at the most competitive price. Based in Lubbock, Texas, Betenbough Homes has built more than 10,000 homes in communities across West Texas and is committed to providing more home for less money. Betenbough Homes is an employee-owned company committed to build, serve and impact the communities it calls home. Ranked among the Top 100 Builders in the nation by Builder magazine, the company consistently receives superior marks for customer service by GuildQuality, a third-party surveying company.

Betenbough Homes currently builds homes in Amarillo, Texas; Lubbock, Texas; Midland, Texas; and Odessa, Texas, with more than three families moving into a brand-new Betenbough home every day. Visit betenbough.com for more information on Betenbough Homes.

